F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort

F1 is back this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix marking the first of the season's final 10 rounds.

Last year's race featured heavy rain and a late red flag with just a handful of laps to go. Despite this, Max Verstappen maintained his lead after the restart, beating Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly to the win and matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive victories.

As F1 returns to Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, the three-time world champion will be looking to rediscover his dominance and secure his eighth win of the season after going four races in a row without a victory.

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday, August 24: FP3 and Qualifying

Thunderstorms are expected to disrupt today's activities, with a 71 per cent chance of rain for the final practice run and 13 per cent for qualifying.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels will remain high at around 80 per cent.

Sunday, August 25: Race

The race is currently expected to be dry with sunny skies and a zero per cent chance of rain around the 3pm start time. However, some showers are predicted an hour into the race, with a 6 per cent chance currently forecast.

The day's peak temperature will be 19 degrees, falling to 15 degrees at night. Humidity will be around 62 per cent with a moderate breeze coming from the west south west.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

