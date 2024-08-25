Hamilton provokes X-RATED rant from Red Bull rival at Dutch GP
Hamilton provokes X-RATED rant from Red Bull rival at Dutch GP
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was the subject of an X-rated rant at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.
Red Bull star Sergio Perez was the man delivering said rant, fuming at Hamilton after an incident occurred in qualifying on Saturday.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home
Perez was involved in an incident with Hamilton in Q1, where the champion was accused of impeding the Red Bull star.
Whilst the Mexican was on a flying lap, the Mercedes appeared on the racing line as he headed into Turn Nine.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals HUGE live concert announcement
Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton in impeding controversy
Hamilton moved to the side when he realized Perez was behind him, but the Red Bull was furious about the incident, launching a brutal rant over team radio.
“What the f*** is this idiot doing?” Perez said to his engineer.
Hamilton did not believe there was an issue, however, responding calmly to his team and stating that he was ‘well out of his way’.
Despite this, Perez remained furious as he entered the garage between sessions.
“Yeah but we ******* waste a set so please, for worse than that I’ve been penalized so I don’t expect any less,” Perez added.
The FIA later gave Hamilton a three-place grid penalty as a result of the incident.
The Mercedes star went on to finish Sunday's race P8, whilst Perez finished two places higher in P6.
READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton provokes X-RATED rant from Red Bull rival at Dutch GP
- 15 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home
- 1 uur geleden
Controversial protest group STRIKE F1 at Dutch Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen suffering at Dutch GP as Red Bull ISSUES revealed over team radio
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
- 2 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix: Norris suffers HUGE setback as McLaren F1 star's struggles continue
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct