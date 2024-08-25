Hamilton provokes X-RATED rant from Red Bull rival at Dutch GP

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was the subject of an X-rated rant at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull star Sergio Perez was the man delivering said rant, fuming at Hamilton after an incident occurred in qualifying on Saturday.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home

Perez was involved in an incident with Hamilton in Q1, where the champion was accused of impeding the Red Bull star.

Whilst the Mexican was on a flying lap, the Mercedes appeared on the racing line as he headed into Turn Nine.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals HUGE live concert announcement

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez came close together on track at Zandvoort

Sergio Perez was not happy on the team radio regarding Lewis Hamilton

Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton in impeding controversy

Hamilton moved to the side when he realized Perez was behind him, but the Red Bull was furious about the incident, launching a brutal rant over team radio.

“What the f*** is this idiot doing?” Perez said to his engineer.

Hamilton did not believe there was an issue, however, responding calmly to his team and stating that he was ‘well out of his way’.

Lewis Hamilton is facing a Dutch GP penalty as a result of impeding Sergio Perez

Despite this, Perez remained furious as he entered the garage between sessions.

“Yeah but we ******* waste a set so please, for worse than that I’ve been penalized so I don’t expect any less,” Perez added.

The FIA later gave Hamilton a three-place grid penalty as a result of the incident.

The Mercedes star went on to finish Sunday's race P8, whilst Perez finished two places higher in P6.

READ MORE: F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport

Related