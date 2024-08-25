Horner CONFIRMS Ricciardo contract 'options' amid uncertainty over F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo has 'options' in his Formula 1 contract with Visa Cash App RB, Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has confirmed.
The Aussie superstar is out of contract at the end of this season, and given his struggles, there has been huge speculation over his future in the sport.
There were reports that Ricciardo could be promoted to Red Bull recently. However, Horner ended speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's immediate future by confirming that the Mexican would remain with the team until the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has been given a contract extension with RB. So what does the future hold for eight-time race winner?
Where will Daniel Ricciardo be in 2025?
With Ricciardo's future subject to regular discussion, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko appeared to throw doubt over the continuation of one current star beyond 2025.
The 81-year-old, who is also in charge of the team's driver development program, claimed that Liam Lawson would be in an F1 car in 2025.
The New Zealand racer replaced Ricciardo for five races in 2023 when the Australian got injured in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, and is touted to be the next driver off of the Red Bull production line to get a full-time seat in F1.
However, Horner denied that Lawson would certainly be replacing one of the two at-risk drivers in Ricciardo and Perez.
"Nothing is fixed," he told Sky Sports. "At the moment, we’ve still got a few weeks to make those decisions."
“Obviously we know the situation with Checo, and the contract that he has.
“With Daniel and Liam, there are options within their agreements that, obviously, we won’t talk about in public until things are concluded."
He also later clarified to Sky Sports that Lawson could be 'rented' out to another team on the grid for 2025.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct