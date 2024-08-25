Horner CONFIRMS Ricciardo contract 'options' amid uncertainty over F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo has 'options' in his Formula 1 contract with Visa Cash App RB, Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has confirmed.

The Aussie superstar is out of contract at the end of this season, and given his struggles, there has been huge speculation over his future in the sport.

There were reports that Ricciardo could be promoted to Red Bull recently. However, Horner ended speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's immediate future by confirming that the Mexican would remain with the team until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has been given a contract extension with RB. So what does the future hold for eight-time race winner?

Daniel Ricciardo's future is still to be decided by Red Bull

Sergio Perez's future is also unclear despite a recent contract extension

Where will Daniel Ricciardo be in 2025?

With Ricciardo's future subject to regular discussion, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko appeared to throw doubt over the continuation of one current star beyond 2025.

The 81-year-old, who is also in charge of the team's driver development program, claimed that Liam Lawson would be in an F1 car in 2025.

The New Zealand racer replaced Ricciardo for five races in 2023 when the Australian got injured in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, and is touted to be the next driver off of the Red Bull production line to get a full-time seat in F1.

Could Liam Lawson (right) replace Ricciardo at Racing Bulls in 2025?

However, Horner denied that Lawson would certainly be replacing one of the two at-risk drivers in Ricciardo and Perez.

"Nothing is fixed," he told Sky Sports. "At the moment, we’ve still got a few weeks to make those decisions."

“Obviously we know the situation with Checo, and the contract that he has.

“With Daniel and Liam, there are options within their agreements that, obviously, we won’t talk about in public until things are concluded."

He also later clarified to Sky Sports that Lawson could be 'rented' out to another team on the grid for 2025.

