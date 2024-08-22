Hamilton makes 'difficult' admission as he reflects on Mercedes' progress

Lewis Hamilton has made a 'difficult' admission after discussing Mercedes' progression in a recent interview.

The seven-time world champion has enjoyed success with the team, achieving six of his world titles and breaking countless records with Mercedes.

However, Mercedes' last three cars have not allowed Hamilton to challenge for world championships, and he has instead been left celebrating podium finishes as Red Bull and Max Verstappen have dominated the sport.

Last winter, Hamilton announced he will be joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, in a last-ditch attempt to win an unprecedented eighth drivers' title.

The timing of that early announcement caught team principal Toto Wolff by surprise, with a whole season left for Hamilton to navigate before moving to Maranello.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton brilliantly won the British Grand Prix

Hamilton's fairytale Mercedes ending

While the 2024 season will have been tinged with sadness for all involved that one of F1's most fruitful partnerships will be coming to an end, Hamilton has done his best to end on a high.

Despite Mercedes' underperforming car, the 39-year-old has managed to claim two race victories, taking him up to 105 in his career, and banishing a two-and-a-half year drought that had haunted him since his 2021 title loss to Verstappen.

Now, the Brit has said that he is proud of the work he and his team have done to help Mercedes through their 'difficult' patch.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his pride for Mercedes

"I couldn’t be more proud of the people that I work with and this team, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Mercedes," he told GPFans and select media at the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Mercedes have changed my life, supported me since I was 13 years of age, given me a chance to be a Formula 1 driver for them and putting their faith behind me all these years so it’s been amazing.

"We’ve gone through difficult times but always came out with our heads high and stayed true to our values.

"For us to have now gone through this difficult phase to slowly building back up to fight for wins is a great feeling, and I’m proud of the work George and I are doing.

"I’m really excited about the next few months we have ahead of us."

