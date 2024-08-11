Verstappen FIGHT revelation made as RB star eyes stunning move
Verstappen FIGHT revelation made as RB star eyes stunning move
One of Red Bull's current crop of drivers has declared that he is ready to fight Max Verstappen as he eyes a promotion.
The three-time world champion has been labeled a ‘team-mate killer’ at Red Bull, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon swiftly axed for failing to match Verstappen's speed.
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
Sergio Perez has remained as the Dutchman's team-mate since 2021 but has come under fire for his poor performances this season.
The Mexican has earned 24 points in the past six races, and with McLaren closing in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, he was tipped to be replaced at the summer break.
READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up
Have Red Bull made the right decision regarding their line-up?
Red Bull have since confirmed that he would remain with the team, despite speculation he could be replaced by Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo.
However, Ricciardo has been largely outperformed this season by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who recently declared that he himself was ready for the step up to the big team.
"They know my performance and they are happy with my performance," Tsunoda explained to Autosport.
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
"That's why they extended my contract for next year, so it's pretty clear. I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently, and hopefully, things will come naturally.
"I just keep focused on what I can do but obviously, I'm feeling ready to fight against higher positions and teams, and also fight against Max. But they have to decide."
Currently, Tsunoda is resigned to driving with RB next season, with himself contracted to the team, and Sergio Perez contracted to drive alongside Max Verstappen.
If Perez's struggles continue, however, impressive performances in the second half of 2024 will certainly do the Japanese star's chances of a promotion no harm whatsoever.
READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen FIGHT revelation made as RB star eyes stunning move
- 37 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today at Richmond: Cook Out 400 start times and how to watch
- 1 uur geleden
McLaren chief Stella WARNS rivals as key target revealed
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar champion named as SHOCK target for F1 seat
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR and IndyCar legends confirmed for track RETURN at historic event
- Yesterday 05:00
Hamilton ally in F1 FLEX as former Cullen makes revelation
- Yesterday 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep