Verstappen FIGHT revelation made as RB star eyes stunning move

One of Red Bull's current crop of drivers has declared that he is ready to fight Max Verstappen as he eyes a promotion.

The three-time world champion has been labeled a ‘team-mate killer’ at Red Bull, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon swiftly axed for failing to match Verstappen's speed.

READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break

Sergio Perez has remained as the Dutchman's team-mate since 2021 but has come under fire for his poor performances this season.

The Mexican has earned 24 points in the past six races, and with McLaren closing in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, he was tipped to be replaced at the summer break.

READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up

Max Verstappen has outclassed most of his F1 team-mates

Sergio Perez's Red Bull future seemed uncertain heading into the summer break

Have Red Bull made the right decision regarding their line-up?

Red Bull have since confirmed that he would remain with the team, despite speculation he could be replaced by Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo.

However, Ricciardo has been largely outperformed this season by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who recently declared that he himself was ready for the step up to the big team.

"They know my performance and they are happy with my performance," Tsunoda explained to Autosport.

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Yuki Tsunoda believes he can take the fight to Max Verstappen

"That's why they extended my contract for next year, so it's pretty clear. I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently, and hopefully, things will come naturally.

"I just keep focused on what I can do but obviously, I'm feeling ready to fight against higher positions and teams, and also fight against Max. But they have to decide."

Currently, Tsunoda is resigned to driving with RB next season, with himself contracted to the team, and Sergio Perez contracted to drive alongside Max Verstappen.

If Perez's struggles continue, however, impressive performances in the second half of 2024 will certainly do the Japanese star's chances of a promotion no harm whatsoever.

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Related