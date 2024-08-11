Wolff CRITICIZED over Mercedes Newey approach as rivals agree deal
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has been criticized for his failure to bring Formula 1 technical guru Adrian Newey to the Brackley-based outfit.
Newey announced his shock departure from Red Bull earlier this year, with an exit date of early 2025 in place.
The Brit - widely regarded as the greatest car designer in the sport's history - has helped deliver 13 championships in total since joining the team in 2006, with Red Bull claiming six constructors' titles during that period, as well as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen securing four and three drivers' titles respectively.
In the months following the announcement of his exit, the 65-year-old has been linked with a number of teams, most notably Ferrari, who were reported to have already agreed a lucrative deal for his signature at one stage.
However, that was denied, and in the last couple of months, Aston Martin have emerged as contenders, with reports now suggesting that Newey has agreed a deal with the team.
Did Mercedes try to sign Adrian Newey?
Despite the clamor from most of the paddock to land the Red Bull guru, one team that have never really been in the running to recruit Newey is Mercedes, with team chief Wolff stating they were not looking to make a move.
Given Mercedes' struggles to compete with Red Bull in recent years, that move to rule the team out has come under fierce criticism from former F1 team manager Peter Windsor, who worked alongside Newey in the early 1990s when he was at Williams.
“It's better to have Adrian than not have him," Windsor explained, speaking on his YouTube channel.
"If you have Adrian, he's not working for anyone else either - it's a double whammy for anyone that gets him.
“I think it's a sad indictment of Toto Wolff's management since 2022 that he's not going to Mercedes - he should be going to Mercedes.
“If Toto had really done the job, he should be hiring Newey now so they could get more championships.
"That's the most outstanding indictment of this whole thing, that Adrian is not even considering Mercedes from what we gather.”
