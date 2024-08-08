Newey 'agreement' reached in HUGE blow to Ferrari
Newey 'agreement' reached in HUGE blow to Ferrari
Ferrari have received a major blow in their quest to hire Adrian Newey as a rival team make an 'agreement' with the engineer.
Newey announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year, news that sent shockwaves across the F1 paddock.
His tenure at the team has yielded record-breaking results, including 117 race wins, six constructors’ titles and one of the most dominant cars in F1 history - the RB19.
The 65-year-old’s F1 pedigree has ensured he is the number one target for rival teams, with rumours swirling about where he will move to next.
Will Adrian Newey move to Ferrari or Aston Martin?
Newey was initially tipped to join Ferrari, after reports emerged from Italy that he had already signed a deal with the legendary team.
Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton’s desire to see Newey join the team helped establish Ferrari as the favourites to acquire his expertise.
However, claims a deal had already been signed were rubbished by Newey’s camp, and rumours that he will join Ferrari have since died down.
These rumours were further put to bed when Jeremy Clarkson suggested he was not house hunting at Ferrari’s base in Italy, Maranello, but in the UK.
Rival team Aston Martin have since emerged as a serious contender for the engineer, after reports emerged that he received a private tour around their Silverstone factory.
Newey also has history working with the team on their Hypercar project during their partnership with Red Bull - the Aston Martin Valkyrie.
According to Autosprint, Newey has allegedly rejected Ferrari’s offer and is close to signing with Aston Martin, with the announcement expected after the summer break in September.
If he does sign with the British team, Newey will not only work with one of the most iconic brands in motoring history, but also with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
