Hamilton ally Cullen reveals 'HUGE' F1 learning curve
Former confidante of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Angela Cullen, has opened up on the steep learning curve she faced when entering the world of motorsport.
Cullen initially started to work with Hamilton back in 2016 as his physio, but the pair formed a close friendship over several years, many of which the Mercedes star scooped up the world championship.
The pair felt inseparable at one stage, however, in 2023, news broke that the duo had parted ways just a few races into the F1 season.
Hamilton has since revealed that the two maintain a close friendship despite that split, whilst Cullen has continued to watch Hamilton's fortunes from afar.
Recently, for example, the Kiwi led tributes to the seven-time world champion after his historic win at the British Grand Prix.
What has Angela Cullen said about Lewis Hamilton and F1?
After a short break from work after her split from Hamilton, Cullen was lured back into the motorsport world and is now a part of IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong's team behind the scenes.
Cullen appears to be loving life stateside and often shares images of her new journey on social media.
Recently, however, the Kiwi opened up on her time in Formula 1, revealing that it was a huge learning curve as she got to grips with the sport and the demand it puts on drivers.
“I’ve done the Formula 1 circuit,” Cullen explained, speaking to the IndyCar YouTube channel.
“I’ve worked for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes-Benz for seven years so it was a huge learning curve for me.
“Not only was I learning about the sport, but obviously the demands of motorsport on the drivers.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cullen revealed the key to her motorsport return earlier this year after 'retiring' in 2023.
Change your timezone:
