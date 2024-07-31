IndyCar prodigy scores Andretti drive to end 13-year drought

Jamie Chadwick is set for her debut IndyCar test drive after the Indy NXT series ends in September.

The British star attracted headlines when she became the first woman to win on a road or street course, and the third female winner ever, in the series in Wisconsin at Road America earlier this year.

The three-time W Series title winner will get her chance with Andretti on 30 September at Barber Motorsports Park.

In doing so, Chadwick will end the 13-year drought since the last female - Pippa Mann in 2011 - to secure an IndyCar test.

Jamie Chadwick set to test Andretti IndyCar in September

Chadwick is currently fifth in the NXT standings, with a podium at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to add to her victory.

When she made the switch to the US in 2023, Chadwick became the first female racer to compete full-time in the series in 13 years.

She is continuing to take the necessary steps toward a seat in the senior series, and is delighted with her latest opportunity.

“I’m incredibly excited to be testing in INDYCAR for the first time with Andretti Global at Barber Motorsports Park later this year,” Chadwick said.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the team for this opportunity. It is, for sure, one I am going to relish. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES remains my goal, so I cannot wait to learn as much as possible on that day at one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar.”

How it feels knowing I get to test in @IndyCar for the first time with @AndrettiIndy this September! 😁 Incredibly excited and a massive thank you to the team for the opportunity 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/h1B9Q9LYms — Jamie Chadwick (@JamieChadwick) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, CEO and Chairamn of Andretti Global Michael Andretti has said it has been a 'pleasure' to watch Chadwick develop in their team.

"The work she put in during the winter after her rookie season is obvious, and we’ve been impressed with the progress she’s made," he said.

"The INDY NXT field is really competitive this year and what Jamie has been able to do is a testament to the level of skill and potential she has.

"We believe in rewarding hard work and results and are excited to give her this opportunity. We’re all looking forward to seeing what she can do in September,” he added.

