Workers outraged as F1 manufacturer shuts down factory

Renault's historic engine production site in Viry-Châtillon has been rocked by the shocking announcement that it will cease producing engines for Alpine's Formula 1 team, according to L'EQUIPE.

The decision has left the factory’s 350 employees, many of whom are deeply involved in the F1 program, stunned and anxious about the future.

Viry-Châtillon, the heart of Renault's F1 engine production since the manufacturer entered the sport, has been the birthplace of engines that secured 12 World Championships with teams like Williams, Benetton, Renault, and Red Bull.

Despite this storied legacy, Renault announced last week that it would halt engine production at the site, instead shifting focus to its chassis facility in Enstone, UK.

From 2026, Alpine will source its engines from Mercedes, marking the end of nearly half a century of Renault's F1 engine manufacturing.

Shock and Anger Among Workers

Former Alpine team principal Bruno Famin recently left his position

The announcement has left workers at Viry-Châtillon feeling betrayed.

"We didn’t see this coming," said Karine Dubreucq, a union representative at the site. "It's a stab in the back, a betrayal. We've developed engines here capable of winning 12 F1 championships, and now we’re being told we can't anymore?"

The decision has caused significant unrest among the employees, with many already taking sick leave due to the stress and uncertainty.

Details of the factory's future will be discussed in a social and economic committee meeting, with talks of reorienting the site towards hydrogen technology and creating a high-tech hub.

However, the absence of F1 engine production leaves a significant void. The site, adorned with tributes to legends like Ayrton Senna, faces an uncertain future without its iconic F1 role.

Renault workers defend their engine

Alpine will part ways with Renault and use Mercedes engines

Despite the announcement, many workers believe in the potential of the engine currently in development.

"We think it will be equivalent to the Mercedes engine," asserted one engineer. "At worst, there might be a 15-horsepower difference. We've completely redesigned the turbo."

Workers are determined to continue their work for as long as possible, driven by a mix of anger and resolve.

"There are already sick leaves, it’s going to cause damage," Dubreucq noted. A social movement could be on the horizon, potentially affecting future races.

"Potentially, we could prevent the cars from starting," warned one source at Viry, while another employee added, "If we stop now, we’ll never hear about a Renault engine in F1 again."

The closure of Renault’s Viry-Châtillon factory marks a significant shift in the F1 landscape and has left a deeply impacted workforce.

As Renault transitions away from its storied F1 engine production, the employees' outrage and determination underscore the profound effect of this decision on both their lives and the sport.

