EXCLUSIVE: Albon discusses Williams team-mate and future competitiveness

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has opened up on when he feels his team can return to the front and challenge for podiums and race victories.

The Thai-born driver recently signed a new contract that will keep him with Williams until at least the end of the 2026 season, and will have a new team-mate from 2025 following the news of Carlos Sainz's future arrival to replace Logan Sargeant.

Williams have struggled in 2024, failing to make progress on their promising 2023 campaign, in which Albon scored 27 of the team's 28 points.

However, there is a positive feeling among the Grove-based outfit that they can start to challenge nearer to the front in the future, particularly with the regulations overhaul coming to F1 in 2026.

Alex Albon recently signed a new contract with Williams

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Williams on the up with Sainz signing

During the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Albon spoke exclusively to GPFans about what the future may hold for Williams.

"I definitely feel like I'm a part of this journey that the team is on," he said.

"I feel like naturally, yes, you know, I've gotten older, I've matured more not just in terms of racing, but in terms of being a human getting older with age. And so just little things, you know, communicating and working with the team engineers, aerodynamicists, wherever, whoever it may be, and trying to get us moving in the right direction.

"That's been a lot more of my work in the last year than it has ever been before that. So I like that challenge. I find that exciting.

"I’m in this long-term contract, so part of me is also making it work. You know, I'm excited to make it work, I've kind of created this long term, so this year is a lot of it's looking into next year already into 2026. And speaking with James closely, as well, what does he need for me as well. How can I help in any way, not just feedback in terms of whatever, but in any way.

"I think 2026 to say we will be at the front would be optimistic. I think we do need to be realistic and stay grounded, and focus on how much of a journey that we were gonna have to be on.

"The thing is, a lot of teams are saying 2026, you know, it's an easy benchmark, it's a resetting of the regulations. We know that, in order for us to be competitive in 26, we need to really change quite a few things within the team. Things are changing, part of these changes is what's making us struggle a little bit, especially coming into this year, but we're heading in the right direction, I think 2026 is a little bit too early, and then hopefully, by 2027, that's going to be kind of our jump, you know.

"I think McLaren have proven it's possible, I think they had a great base to be able to build on and, you know, it's a great team to not really looking up to, but it's a great team to draw inspiration from."

Logan Sargeant has struggled to get to grips with F1

Albon then went on to open up on the struggles of his team-mate Sargeant, who has shown recent signs of improvement, but ultimately failed to maintain his seat in F1.

28-year-old Albon was speaking before the Sainz news was announced, and commended his American team-mate's resilience.

"To be fair to you and what I've seen from Logan in the last few weeks, I see a bit of fire. And I actually think it's a great thing. I think his performances have picked up. I can only focus on my own performances, but obviously, across the garage, there's definitely a step up.

"I'm always very open as a driver, I think in terms of my feedback, but also to Logan himself as well. I think we work great together, any questions, any work that needs to be done, I'm always there for him. So in that sense, I tried to make myself as available as possible.

“I think, really, we're a team at the end of the day, you know, it's been great having Logan very close to me in the last few races, in terms of strategy, almost in a selfish way and it's been great to see his performances pick up as well."

