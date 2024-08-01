Insane anatomical quirk will see F1 team field unique driver line-up

One F1 team will boast a unique statistic when their changed lineup debuts in 2025.

After outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finally revealed his destination for next season, fans and the Spaniard himself quickly latched onto a quirky similarity with his future team-mate Alex Albon.

When the former Red Bull drivers Sainz and Albon join forces at Williams, the team will become will field the first to sport a driver lineup consisting of two racers without an appendix.

With Williams' weight issues in previous seasons, this could be a marginal gain, as well as a further bonding point for the pair.

Carlos Sainz finally made his 2025 choice official with Williams

When did Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have their appendices removed?

Alex Albon had his appendix removed in 2022, causing him to miss the Italian Grand Prix, while Carlos Sainz underwent the same surgery in March 2024 after suffering from appendicitis, which sidelined him for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Remarkably, both drivers returned to racing at the very next events, showcasing their dedication and resilience, with Sainz in particular showing impressive skills when he took home the win at the Australian Grand Prix, just 16 days after his operation.

The quirky fact, highlighted by ESPN on social media, reveals that Sainz and Albon will become the first duo in F1 history to share this uncommon characteristic.

@ESPNF1's X post humorosly noted, "Sainz and Albon become the first appendix-less driver line-up in F1 history 🤝." Fans quickly flooded the comment section with jokes, dubbing the pair the “Appendicitis brothers” and remarking on the "extreme measures" of weight reduction.

Sainz was quick to acknowledge the fact, posting on his own social media about the 'appendix-less team'.

Williams' innovative driver lineup of Sainz and Albon sets them apart in a unique way, adding a touch of humor to the serious business of F1.

As they prepare for the 2025 season and beyond, this crazy stat underscores the unexpected ways in which teams can find themselves ahead of the curve.

With a blend of experience, resilience, and a touch of light-hearted trivia, is Williams poised to make a memorable impact in the upcoming seasons?

