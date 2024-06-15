Ricciardo warns F1 rival over 'STUNT' on social media

RB star Daniel Ricciardo has issued a warning to one of his fellow Formula 1 rivals via social media.

Ricciardo has come in for intense criticism of late, with former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve and Red Bull chief Helmut Marko both offering brutal assessments of the Aussie's form.

Despite that, the RB star put in a strong performance at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, qualifying fifth, less than two-tenths behind pole-sitter George Russell.

The Honey Badger did go on to lose a few places in the race, ultimately finishing eighth, but that still meant a first grand prix points finish of the season and by far his best result of 2024 so far.

Previously, Ricciardo had only picked up points in the Miami sprint.

Daniel Ricciardo has received heavy criticism of late

Daniel Ricciardo achieved a season-best GP finish in Canada

Daniel Ricciardo warns F1 rival

Although he would eventually finish ahead of him due to a DNF, one of the drivers that overtook Ricciardo during the race in Canada was Williams' Alex Albon, who pulled off a stunning double move on the Aussie and Haas' Kevin Magnussen.

In a light-hearted poke to rub salt into the wounds, post-race, Albon took to social media wearing Ricciardo merchandise to remind him of the matter.

"Double overtake and a free hoodie? Cheers @danielricciardo (for both)👍," the Williams star posted on Instagram.

Although no doubt doing so in a light-hearted manner, Ricciardo responded with a warning to Albon in the comments.

"Any time buddy," Ricciardo replied. "The clothing."

"The overtake, pull a stunt like that again and we're done."

Ricciardo currently sits 12th in the drivers' standings, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda ninth.

It was recently announced that Tsunoda would continue to drive for RB in 2025, whilst Ricciardo's future is still yet to be secured.

