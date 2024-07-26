F1 team boss confirms EXIT at Belgian Grand Prix

Bruno Famin has confirmed he will step down as Alpine team principal by the end of August.

The Frenchman was appointed in 2023 after the exit of former-boss Otmar Szafnauer, who coincidentally was fired at the Belgian Grand Prix last year.

It has been a difficult season for the Enstone-based outfit, who have only acquired nine points and are currently eighth in the constructors' standings.

The team also axed 2021 Hungarian GP race winner Esteban Ocon, who will join rivals Haas next season.

What will happen to Bruno Famin?

In an official statement the team revealed that he "will move away from his current role as Team Principal of the F1 division by the end of August.

"Bruno will be in charge of all other Motorsport activities of the Renault Group at Viry-Chatillon. A new Team Principal will be announced in due course.”

Famin revealed his future plans to the media, including GPFans, at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“For the last year I have been doubling my commitments with one VP motorsport role where I am managing various ideas, for example a Formula E project where I am managing there, and on top of that acting as a managing director of BWT Alpine F1," he said.

“And considering the stake of the new project I was just mentioning, I think it would be much more useful for the company to concentrate my time to the varying activities, all the other motorsport activities, onto the transformation project, if it’s confirmed, it will be a huge impact on a lot of people.

Who will replace Famin at Alpine?

“Let’s not forget the guys in F1 are making an amazing job, we know that since 2014 we do not have the best engine, but it’s one of the engines that has improved the most since 2014 through to now.

"We are still not exactly at the top but the improvement has been very good and the job that is being done to pick out the 2026 engine has been incredible, we fixed very high target and I am confident we can reach that target.

“I think it will be clearer on that side if I step down from the team principal role at Alpine F1 and I will dedicate my time, and I will step down as team principal by the end of August, and be fully dedicated to the variation of activities from the 1st September.”

Famin's replacement at Alpine has not been announced, however according to a report from Autosport, Hitech founder Oliver Oakes is the favourite to replace him.

