Trump makes BIZARRE statement on NASCAR stars

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has suggested hiring NASCAR drivers for a key role in the US military.

Despite surviving an assassination attempt just weeks ago, Trump has remained out on the campaign trail ahead of November's presidential election.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign hit Charlotte, North Carolina, with the former president holding a rally for the first time since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race.

Naturally, Biden's replacement as Democratic nominee - Kamala Harris - was heavily discussed at the rally, but Trump also came up with a bold suggestion when addressing the sport-loving crowd in Charlotte.

Donald Trump and McLaren CEO Zak Brown at the Miami GP

Donald Trump makes BIZARRE Nascar suggestion

With motorsport and football big pulls in North Carolina, Trump played up to this, making a bizarre suggestion that he could hire NASCAR drivers and football coaches to give guidance to the US military.

“I’ve always said, ‘Get some of these guys.’ I have a lot of friends in that world," Trump said, referring to NASCAR.

"I don’t know, isn’t Roger Penske a great guy too? Guy won 20 Indianapolis 500s, this guy wins all the time. We appreciate talent, I said, ‘Let me use these guys to guide our military a little bit.’

"When you can win so many races, that’s okay, you guide.

"Same thing with coaches. You take some of the greatest football coaches, you put them at a table (and ask), ‘What do you like coach?’ Cause in its own way it’s not really different.”

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Trump would act on these comments were he to be re-elected as President of the United States in November.

Trump does, however, have a motorsport association, having attended this year's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte back in May, as well as F1's Miami Grand Prix earlier in the same month.

