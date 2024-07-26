American F1 star HITS BACK at former Indy 500 winner

American Formula 1 racer Logan Sargeant has hit back at comments made by former Indy 500 winner and current IndyCar star Marcus Ericsson.

Sargeant has had a troubling time in Formula 1 since he arrived at Williams last season, and there are strong suggestions that he will be replaced at the end of 2024.

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Ericsson, who currently races for Andretti Global, spent five years in F1 earlier in his career and recently commented on Sargeant and his struggles in the category.

"I was also told this weekend by some American friends who know Sargeant, that he doesn't have fun in that team," Ericsson told the Viaplay F1 podcast.

"He thinks it's really hard, and apparently he and James Vowles, they don't even talk with each other anymore. They barely greet each other. It's completely cut off between them."

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Logan Sargeant has struggled for consistency in F1

Logan Sargeant hits back at Marcus Ericsson

Sargeant has clearly not taken kindly to Ericsson's comments, hitting back at the 2022 Indy 500 winner ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

"Marcus Ericsson has a reputation of talking about other people without ever even having a conversation with me in his life," Sargeant said when speaking to GPFans and select F1 media.

"So yeah, it doesn't carry any weight. It's not true.

"I just had a conversation with James here 20 minutes ago. And you know, most importantly, me and James, we both come here and we want to do the best for the team, we both work in the same direction for what is the best for the team.

"And ultimately, what's best for the team is best for me. So yeah, it's completely untrue."

Williams could part ways with Logan Sargeant at the end of 2024

Commenting further, Sargeant added that due to how difficult the season has been, his relationship with Vowles may look worse than it is.

"It hasn't been a particularly easy season with the amount of things that have happened both to me, you know, from a team perspective, we've struggled in some areas," the Williams racer continued.

"So, of course, it can look like our relationship is worse than it is from the outside.

"But yeah, we just go to work as usual and keep trying to perform the best we can."

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 set for SURPRISE partnership with rival team

Related