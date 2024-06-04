close global

SHOCK Sargeant replacement named by reports

Logan Sargeant is one of many drivers who’s future is under threat in Formula 1 - and a surprise name has emerged as his potential replacement.

Following the news of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning move to Ferrari for 2025, the driver market has been thrown into chaos, with eleven seats up for grabs for next season.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Several teams are looking to set the foundations for when the new regulations come into effect in 2026 - one of those teams being Williams, who recently saw Alex Albon extend his contract with the team on a long-term deal.

However, their second driver Sargeant has struggled drastically since joining the sport last season, being outqualified by Albon at every qualifying to date and scoring just one point in his F1 career.

READ MORE: Legendary engineer in STUNNING signing for Andretti F1 entry

Logan Sargeant is struggling at Williams
Alex Albon recently committed his future to the team

F1 race winner emerges as potential Sargeant replacement

It had been widely reported that the American driver could have been axed by the team as early as Imola, with Mercedes young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli strongly rumoured to replace him, but team principal James Vowles debunked these reports.

But Vowles has reiterated that Sargeant is in danger of losing his seat, with the team currently looking at potential suitors to replace the struggling 23-year-old.

And at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, one potential candidate was seen snooping around the Grove-based team’s area, that being Sauber driver Valterri Bottas.

The Finnish driver was pictured in Imola visiting the Williams motorhome and is believed to have had a meeting with Vowles, the context of which is currently unknown.

Bottas is one driver that is out of contract at the end of the season, and with Nico Hulkenberg joining the team in 2025 and Carlos Sainz strongly linked as the team prepares for the arrival of Audi in 2026, it is unlikely that the 34-year-old’s future lies with Sauber.

But speaking with The Mirror, the Finn was quick to debunk the rumours linking him to Williams.

"[James] is a good friend of mine. I ran out of coffee in our motorhome, so I needed to get some from there,” he said.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

