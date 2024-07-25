NASCAR accused of giving win to 'golden boy' in X-RATED rant

NASCAR were accused of giving their 'golden boy' the victory by reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney in an X-rated rant following Sunday's Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson claimed his first-ever win at the famous circuit in his no 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ahead of Tyler Reddick and Blaney himself, but it was not without controversy.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt F1 movie set to feature ICONIC US race despite controversy

First of all, Larson caught a bit of luck to get to the front row in the first place, when Brad Keselowski ran out of fuel and pulled to the side, paving the way for Larson to move forward to the front row.

At that stage, Blaney was in the lead and therefore the control car, but it appeared that Larson accelerated first, sparking controversy before another pileup brought him level with Blaney once again for what would be the last restart.

The decision to go green in the above circumstances is what Blaney, who eventually came home in third, was not happy about after the event.

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

NASCAR officials were accused of 'gifting' Kyle Larson the win

Ryan Blaney in X-rated NASCAR rant

As revealed by SiriusXM NASCAR host Davey Segal, Blaney was furious in his car just moments after the above took place, fuming with the officials.

"There's no way they should've let that go green," the no 12 Team Penske driver ranted. "That's ridiculous. They just GAVE it to him (Larson),"

"It's f*****g over, I'm on the top. I ain't gonna win from the top. Gave it to f*****g golden boy. Son of a b***h."

Following Sunday's Brickyard 400m Kyle Larson now leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings at this stage.

Blaney, meanwhile, is fifth in the standings, 73 points adrift.

NASCAR's next race is set to be held at the Richmond Raceway, Virginia, on August 11th.

READ MORE: IndyCar Results Today: Years-long winning drought ends in HISTORIC fashion in Toronto

Related