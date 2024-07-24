Race-winning Schumacher Ferrari F1 car set to fetch MILLIONS at California auction

Formula 1 fanatics with deep pockets could soon have the chance to own a piece of history with one of Michael Schumacher's race-winning Ferrari cars set to be auctioned in California.

Schumacher is a true F1 legend and won a record seven drivers' championships during his career, a number that can only be matched by Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Two of Schumacher's titles came whilst driving for Benetton and the other five whilst at Ferrari - one of which came in 2002 when Schumacher collected his third consecutive drivers' title and fifth world championship overall, matching the record of Juan Manuel Fangio.

That season, Schumacher and Ferrari began the campaign with an evolution of their 2001 car known as the F2001b, which was used by Schumacher for two races before the F2002 was adopted. Compared to its 2001 counterpart, the F2001b had a vastly improved aerodynamic package that improved downforce considerably, whilst there were also several upgrades made to the drivetrain.

In the F2001b, Schumacher got his championship-winning campaign underway in style, winning the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and claiming third and a podium spot at the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

Michael Schumacher is a Formula 1 icon

Michael Schumacher won seven F1 world championships

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F1 car up for auction

That Ferrari F2001b is now listed as being up for auction with RM Sotheby's and is set to be offered on the 17th of August 2024 in Monterey, California.

Any fanatics wanting to purchase the rare vehicle will have to have deep pockets, however, with the iconic Ferrari set to sell for millions of dollars.

Michael Schumacher won the 2002 Australian GP in the F2001b

Sotheby's current guide price suggests that the F2001b will fetch millions of dollars, with a price guide predicting a figure of $8-10 million to be fetched.

Although only used by Schumacher in two races, that makes the F2001b incredibly rare, and according to RM Sotheby's, it is one of only 12 World Championship-winning Ferrari chassis that exists that have at least one Michael Schumacher win and at least two podiums.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related