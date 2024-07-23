Horner unaware of Verstappen actions before FRUSTRATED Hungarian GP afternoon

Red Bull boss Christian Horner revealed that he was unaware of Max Verstappen's pre-race preparations ahead of what proved to be a very frustrating Hungarian Grand Prix afternoon for the three-time champion.

Verstappen could only manage fifth come the chequered flag in Budapest, and throughout the race, he criticized his team and their chosen strategy over the team radio on several occasions.

On lap 63, the Dutchman even came to blows with rival Lewis Hamilton, with the pair colliding, catapulting Verstappen momentarily off-track.

Although neither driver was deemed to be predominantly to blame by the FIA, it was an audacious move on Verstappen's part, firing his car down the inside of Hamilton into turn one under very late braking.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen finished P5 in the race

Verstappen up late before Hungarian GP disaster

Earlier in the race, as mentioned, Verstappen's stress levels inside his cockpit had already begun to rise, with the Dutchman taking issue with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at various points of the race, including telling him Red Bull had given him a 's***' strategy.

Verstappen's grouchiness throughout the race continued in the media pen when he refused to take responsibility for the incident in his post-race interview.

Max Verstappen cut a frustrated figure in Hungary

Before the race, Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg revealed that Verstappen had been up until 3am on Saturday night taking part in the 24 Hours of Spa sim racing event.

When asked before the race whether Verstappen's lack of sleep may cause a blip in performance levels, Horner told Sky Germany: "That's the first time I've heard that.

"Max knows what his job is here. He is completely focused. This morning during the briefing he was completely awake, very clear."

