Horner unaware of Verstappen actions before FRUSTRATED Hungarian GP afternoon
Horner unaware of Verstappen actions before FRUSTRATED Hungarian GP afternoon
Red Bull boss Christian Horner revealed that he was unaware of Max Verstappen's pre-race preparations ahead of what proved to be a very frustrating Hungarian Grand Prix afternoon for the three-time champion.
Verstappen could only manage fifth come the chequered flag in Budapest, and throughout the race, he criticized his team and their chosen strategy over the team radio on several occasions.
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship
On lap 63, the Dutchman even came to blows with rival Lewis Hamilton, with the pair colliding, catapulting Verstappen momentarily off-track.
Although neither driver was deemed to be predominantly to blame by the FIA, it was an audacious move on Verstappen's part, firing his car down the inside of Hamilton into turn one under very late braking.
READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Verstappen up late before Hungarian GP disaster
Earlier in the race, as mentioned, Verstappen's stress levels inside his cockpit had already begun to rise, with the Dutchman taking issue with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at various points of the race, including telling him Red Bull had given him a 's***' strategy.
Verstappen's grouchiness throughout the race continued in the media pen when he refused to take responsibility for the incident in his post-race interview.
Before the race, Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg revealed that Verstappen had been up until 3am on Saturday night taking part in the 24 Hours of Spa sim racing event.
When asked before the race whether Verstappen's lack of sleep may cause a blip in performance levels, Horner told Sky Germany: "That's the first time I've heard that.
"Max knows what his job is here. He is completely focused. This morning during the briefing he was completely awake, very clear."
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues
- 25 minutes ago
F1 champion tips Verstappen to replace Hamilton at Mercedes despite Red Bull commitment
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team announce HUGE impact of Hungarian GP crash
- 2 uur geleden
Audi F1 make MAJOR announcement ahead of grid arrival with ex-Ferrari man confirmed
- 3 uur geleden
Horner unaware of Verstappen actions before FRUSTRATED Hungarian GP afternoon
- Yesterday 22:00
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Potential Hamilton replacement makes major breakthrough
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep