close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star goes NUTS in paddock attack on Wolff

F1 star goes NUTS in paddock attack on Wolff

F1 star goes NUTS in paddock attack on Wolff

F1 star goes NUTS in paddock attack on Wolff

Toto Wolff was left baffled at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being hit by an F1 star in a bizarre attack.

The Mercedes team principal has had a difficult few years with the team, going from winning eight back-to-back constructors’ titles to falling behind their rivals.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

However, since introducing upgrades to the W15, Mercedes have rediscovered their pace, taking two consecutive race victories.

George Russell capitalised on a crash at the Austrian Grand Prix to take the win, and Lewis Hamilton secured a spectacular victory at Silverstone.

George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton took a popular home win at Silverstone

George Russell goes ‘nuts’ in Hungary

Despite Mercedes’ recent upturn in performance, Hamilton will leave the team for Ferrari next season with his replacement yet to be announced.

Wolff discussed their 2025 driver lineup in an interview with Sky Sports at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"It’s a data decision. Obviously when you look at Kimi [Antonelli], the team hasn’t found a good grip this year [in F2], which can happen,” Wolff said.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row

Toto Wolff discusses Kimi Andrea Antonelli's future

"He’s seventh and Oliver Bearman who is obviously a good driver is 14th. They have both struggled with the car. I’m not saying one is better than the other one, but they struggle with the car in specific sessions. We’ll see what he’s doing in the F1 car, that’s the most important.

"As for the rest of the driver market, there is something instinctive that tells me don’t rush and I couldn’t tell you what it is."

Midway through the interview Wolff was interrupted by his Mercedes F1 star George Russell, who was in a playful mood.

The Brit stood on the stairs of the Mercedes motorhome above Wolff where he spoke to the Sky Sports team.

Wolff looked up thinking it was a fan attacking him, when in fact it was Russell hurling peanuts at his boss.

The 52-year-old joined in on the fun, opening his mouth for his driver to throw more peanuts into.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 George Russell Toto Wolff Hungarian Grand Prix
Wolff lavishes potential Hamilton replacement after STUNNING display
Latest F1 News

Wolff lavishes potential Hamilton replacement after STUNNING display

  • July 15, 2024 17:00
Mercedes chief reveals TURNING POINT in hunt for Hamilton replacement
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief reveals TURNING POINT in hunt for Hamilton replacement

  • July 15, 2024 04:00

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row

  • 3 uur geleden
Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying

Red Bull driver in MASSIVE crash to drop out in Hungary qualifying

  • Today 16:36
IndyCar

McLaren star to make STUNNING return after team criticism

  • 46 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch

  • 1 uur geleden
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 star goes NUTS in paddock attack on Wolff

  • 1 uur geleden
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Results Today: Hamilton struggles as Verstappen beaten by rivals

  • Today 13:40
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x