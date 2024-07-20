F1 star goes NUTS in paddock attack on Wolff

Toto Wolff was left baffled at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being hit by an F1 star in a bizarre attack.

The Mercedes team principal has had a difficult few years with the team, going from winning eight back-to-back constructors’ titles to falling behind their rivals.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

However, since introducing upgrades to the W15, Mercedes have rediscovered their pace, taking two consecutive race victories.

George Russell capitalised on a crash at the Austrian Grand Prix to take the win, and Lewis Hamilton secured a spectacular victory at Silverstone.

George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton took a popular home win at Silverstone

George Russell goes ‘nuts’ in Hungary

Despite Mercedes’ recent upturn in performance, Hamilton will leave the team for Ferrari next season with his replacement yet to be announced.

Wolff discussed their 2025 driver lineup in an interview with Sky Sports at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"It’s a data decision. Obviously when you look at Kimi [Antonelli], the team hasn’t found a good grip this year [in F2], which can happen,” Wolff said.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row

Toto Wolff discusses Kimi Andrea Antonelli's future

"He’s seventh and Oliver Bearman who is obviously a good driver is 14th. They have both struggled with the car. I’m not saying one is better than the other one, but they struggle with the car in specific sessions. We’ll see what he’s doing in the F1 car, that’s the most important.

"As for the rest of the driver market, there is something instinctive that tells me don’t rush and I couldn’t tell you what it is."

Midway through the interview Wolff was interrupted by his Mercedes F1 star George Russell, who was in a playful mood.

The Brit stood on the stairs of the Mercedes motorhome above Wolff where he spoke to the Sky Sports team.

Wolff looked up thinking it was a fan attacking him, when in fact it was Russell hurling peanuts at his boss.

The 52-year-old joined in on the fun, opening his mouth for his driver to throw more peanuts into.

George Russell decided that Toto Wolff was in need of a rain of peanuts mid interview 🥜 pic.twitter.com/tGfeuGHWVX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 20, 2024

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related