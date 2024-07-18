NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
After a three-year hiatus, the iconic Brickyard 400 finally returns to the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this weekend.
For three years, the series raced on a road course configuration at the track for the Verizon 200, but this weekend, from July 19th to 21st, the Brickyard 400 will see drivers battle it out on the legendary 2.5-mile oval for the first time since 2020.
First held in 1994, the race quickly became a cornerstone event in NASCAR, drawing record crowds and holding a special place in the hearts of fans and drivers alike.
The last driver to conquer the yard of bricks under the Brickyard 400 name was Kevin Harvick in 2020, and with the return to the traditional layout, the stage is set for another chapter to be written in the history of this storied race.
Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup start times
The 160-lap race kicks off on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 2:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|2:35pm on Friday
|1:35pm on Friday
|11:35am on Friday
|7:35pm on Friday
|8:35pm on Friday
|Qualifying
|1:05pm on Saturday
|12:05pm on Saturday
|10:05am on Saturday
|6:05pm on Saturday
|7:05pm on Saturday
|Race
|2:30pm on Sunday
|1:30pm on Sunday
|11:30am on Sunday
|7:30pm on Sunday
|8:30pm on Sunday
NBC will broadcast the action with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup race?
The Brickyard 400 race takes place on Sunday, July 21, 2024.
What time is the Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup race?
The Brickyard 400 race kicks off at 2:30pm ET.
Where is the Brickyard 400 takes place?
The Brickyard 400 takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.
What length is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is 2.5 miles long.
Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?
After the Great American Getaway 400, Chase Elliott currently leads the 2024 championship with 703 points, three points ahead of his closest rival Kyle Larson.
