NASCAR star takes another victory in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney added to his growing victory tally in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday - the site of his first-ever Cup Series win seven years ago.

After racing around the streets of Chicago last time out, it was back to oval racing this weekend in Pennsylvania, and Blaney was the man to come out on top after 160 laps of action, securing his 12th career victory.

It is Blaney's second win of the season, with the 30-year-old Team Penske driver having also claimed the win at last month's Iowa Corn 350.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin came home in second at Pocono Raceway, with Hendrick Motorsport's Alex Bowman rounding out the top three.

Current NASCAR Cup Series leader Chase Elliot finished in ninth.

Ryan Blaney celebrating his NASCAR championship at Phoenix Raceway in 2023

Blaney: 12 team in a better place than 2023

Reflecting on his victory in his post-race interview, Blaney was quizzed on whether or not the 12 team was in the best place it had ever been.

Blaney was adamant that they were in a stronger position at this stage than they were last year, which is encouraging seeing as he went on to win the championship.

“I definitely think we're in a better spot at this time this year than we were last year,” Blaney explained.

“At this point, I feel like our speed's better. Our execution is great. We are doing everything as a 12 group, the best that we can. Some other kind of unforeseen circumstances, kind of have hindered some finishes and possible wins but I'm just proud of the whole team Penske group.

“All those men and women at the race shop, they’ve worked their butt’s off, you know, to try to get better and deal with the drivers who wanted to say we need to get a lot better, so appreciate them.”

