Verstappen expresses DOUBTS over major F1 change
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has become the latest figure in the sport to raise doubts over a major regulations change in the sport, suggesting he would change the rules were he in charge.
The FIA has confirmed that 2026 will see the introduction of new regulations as planned, which is aimed at transforming F1.
The changes will impact a raft of issues, such as aerodynamics, power units, weight, sustainability and much more.
These changes will look to increase competition between cars and put an end to eras of dominance that both Mercedes (2014-2021) and Red Bull (2021 to present) have enjoyed.
Max Verstappen raises doubts
Despite the overwhelmingly positive intent of the changes, there is some hesitation around the actual impact that they will have.
Three-time champion Verstappen has become the latest to voice his concerns, with the Red Bull star admitting that he would amend certain parts of the upcoming regulations were he in charge. “I haven’t driven it more, but there are still so many things that need to be fine-tuned anyway to get a good picture and everything,” Verstappen addressed.
“And I said it before, I’m in the middle at the moment where we can give a lot of criticism at the moment but maybe when you drive it you’re like it’s actually not too bad, it’s quite fun.
“But naturally when I look at the regulations, it’s not how I would have written them.
“But I also understand of course how the world is changing and we wanted to attract more manufacturers as well to get in.
“So if that is the way to go then I guess that’s where we have to head.”
