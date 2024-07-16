Under-fire F1 racer makes INTRIGUING 'true facts' claim

Under-fire Formula 1 racer Logan Sargeant has made an intriguing claim as his future in the sport looks increasingly in doubt.

The American driver joined F1 in 2023, driving for Williams alongside Thai-British star Alex Albon.

Sargeant has largely struggled to adapt to life in motorsport's elite category, however, producing many underwhelming performances whilst his team-mate has largely impressed.

Despite significant speculation over his future with the team at the end of last season, Williams stuck with Sargeant for 2024, but his fortunes have not improved.

As a result, it looks increasingly likely that he will exit the sport at the end of 2024, with the likes of Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas linked with replacing him.

Logan Sargeant has struggled up against Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz has been linked with replacing Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant makes intriguing claim

Despite his poor performances, Sargeant has vowed to fight until the end, claiming that he knows the 'true facts' and that he has been doing a good job with what he has had at his disposal.

"I've had noise for I don't even know how long, from every single direction," the Williams driver explained.

"At the end of the day, I show up to these weekends and I do my absolute best every single time for everyone in the team who is working hard. I'm also here for myself, you know, I want to prove to myself that I can keep improving, keep showing that I can do it.

"In my head, I know the true facts and I know that I've been doing a good job this season with what I've had - that's what matters most to me."

Logan Sargeant's place in F1 is under threat

Sargeant's claim is intriguing as it potentially suggests that his car has not been equal to Albon's, something he adds more fire to with further comments when asked if it would be harsh were he to be sacked mid-season.

"I think considering it's taken so long to get two equal cars, it is hard to get a clear read on how things are going. What I know is I'm happy with the way I'm driving and I couldn't say that last year. I can this year," Sargeant continued.

"I know I've been driving well with what I've had over the course of the season. By looks in Suzuka, I'm really proud of the way I've showed up and kept trying to deliver even when I don't always have the car to deliver.

"I'm a fighter. I'm going to fight no matter what the situation is. I'm going to fight to the end."

