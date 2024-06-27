F1 team lining up move for SHOCK driver as 'Plan B'

A Formula 1 team is lining up a move for an alternative driver in the case that they are unable to sign Carlos Sainz.

The current Ferrari star is without a seat for 2025 currently, with Lewis Hamilton set to replace him at the Scuderia from the end of the season.

Sainz has taken a patient approach to his future, though he appears to be out of options when it comes to a drive at the front of the grid.

Williams have emerged as the favourites to obtain Sainz's services, but the three-time race winner insists that he has not yet made a final decision.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024

Williams have emerged as the favourites to secure Carlos Sainz's signature

Where will Sainz go in 2025? Who else are Williams in for?

Williams team principal James Vowles has signalled his intent to land Sainz, and described how he has sold the Williams project to the driver who would have to adjust from fighting for wins to scrapping for the top ten.

Williams have just two points in 2024, both scored by lead driver Alex Albon. Team-mate Logan Sargeant, meanwhile, is due to make way for a new driver after failing to impress in his season-and-a-half so far at the Grove-based team.

Now, Blick report that Felipe Drugovich is the lead candidate to take the American's seat should the Sainz deal fall through.

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich is all a possibility for Williams

Stake F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas is also reported to have a shot at the Williams drive, but it is Aston Martin reserve driver Drugovich who is favourite should Sainz not sign the contract.

Drugovich stormed to the F2 title in 2022 - Sargeant himself finished fourth - but has since been waiting in the wings at Aston Martin.

With Fernando Alonso recently extending his contract until 2026, and Lance Stroll seemingly guaranteed a drive as long as his father owns the team, the Brazilian could be tempted elsewhere.

