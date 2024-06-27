F1 team lining up move for SHOCK driver as 'Plan B'
F1 team lining up move for SHOCK driver as 'Plan B'
A Formula 1 team is lining up a move for an alternative driver in the case that they are unable to sign Carlos Sainz.
The current Ferrari star is without a seat for 2025 currently, with Lewis Hamilton set to replace him at the Scuderia from the end of the season.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
Sainz has taken a patient approach to his future, though he appears to be out of options when it comes to a drive at the front of the grid.
Williams have emerged as the favourites to obtain Sainz's services, but the three-time race winner insists that he has not yet made a final decision.
Where will Sainz go in 2025? Who else are Williams in for?
Williams team principal James Vowles has signalled his intent to land Sainz, and described how he has sold the Williams project to the driver who would have to adjust from fighting for wins to scrapping for the top ten.
Williams have just two points in 2024, both scored by lead driver Alex Albon. Team-mate Logan Sargeant, meanwhile, is due to make way for a new driver after failing to impress in his season-and-a-half so far at the Grove-based team.
Now, Blick report that Felipe Drugovich is the lead candidate to take the American's seat should the Sainz deal fall through.
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
Stake F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas is also reported to have a shot at the Williams drive, but it is Aston Martin reserve driver Drugovich who is favourite should Sainz not sign the contract.
Drugovich stormed to the F2 title in 2022 - Sargeant himself finished fourth - but has since been waiting in the wings at Aston Martin.
With Fernando Alonso recently extending his contract until 2026, and Lance Stroll seemingly guaranteed a drive as long as his father owns the team, the Brazilian could be tempted elsewhere.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team announce 2025 lineup with SECOND driver contract of day
- 29 minutes ago
IndyCar star IMPRESSES on return to racing
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team lining up move for SHOCK driver as 'Plan B'
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar prospect set for Mid-Ohio debut
- 3 uur geleden
F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
- Today 16:00
Wolff shares KEY Verstappen update as Mercedes near decision
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug