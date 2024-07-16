Leclerc issues WARNING to 'struggling' Ferrari star

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has issued a warning to Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman ahead of his full-time debut in Formula 1 next season.

It was recently announced that the 19-year-old Ferrari junior star would be joining Haas for the 2025 season, earning a full-time spot on the grid after a brief cameo in the sport earlier this season.

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Bearman stepped in for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the last minute, producing an impressive performance when doing so.

In the end, Bearman finished P7 in Jeddah, ahead of the likes of fellow Brits Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc was formerly a Ferrari junior driver like Oliver Bearman

Olievr Bearman will drive for Haas F1 Team in 2025

Charles Leclerc issues Oliver Bearman warning

Given that Leclerc was a former Ferrari junior, and also got his chance in F1 with a team further down the grid before being promoted to the famous red car, he is in a strong position to offer the up-and-coming Brit some great advice.

Leclerc has described Bearman as having great potential, but has warned him not to pile too much pressure on himself if he makes mistakes as he adjusts to life in motorsport's elite category.

“I think he’s such an incredibly talented driver,” Leclerc told media.

“I think what you need in your first year is always very specific to each driver, because it also depends on how much preparation you’ve had before getting there. I think Ollie’s very well prepared and he has shown that in Jeddah when he jumped in the car and was straightaway very, very strong.

Oliver Bearman impressed at the Saudi Arabian GP

“One typical [piece of] advice that I will give him is to not put himself under too much pressure. He’s still very, very young and the speed, he has it. He has showed it several times.

“He’s not having an easy season as the team is struggling a little bit in Formula 2 – quite a lot, actually. But he’s incredibly fast and I have no doubt that he will be super fast in Formula 1.

“He just needs to take his time, make the mistakes that he needs to in order to learn and to become a better driver and not put yourself under too much pressure, because that’s where sometimes you can perform a little bit less [than] your optimum potential.”

