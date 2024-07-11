'Several' IndyCar teams looking to POACH F1 race winner

An F1 race winner is reportedly in the sights of ‘several’ IndyCar teams.

Former F1 drivers have a history of competing in IndyCar, with multiple taking part in the 2024 season, including Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean and Takuma Sato.

READ MORE: Bowman shares EPIC morning after pool party snap following NASCAR win

Struggling Williams driver, Logan Sargeant, has allegedly been attached to a move to the US series with Prema for next season.

Sargeant has failed to score a point at Williams so far in 2024, with reports suggesting the American could be replaced mid-season.

Logan Sargeant has been attached to an IndyCar move

Could an F1 winner join Sargeant in IndyCar?

If the 23-year-old is replaced, he could return to his home nation to compete in IndyCar with Prema, the team he raced with in Formula 3.

However, IndyCar teams are reportedly targeting another F1 star, including former Mercedes race winner, and current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas.

According to French outlet AutoHebdo the Finn could become available as it looks unlikely he will remain with his current team Sauber.

READ MORE: NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor

Could Valtteri Bottas move across to IndyCar?

Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, have already signed Nico Hulkenberg for next season and the report states ‘several’ IndyCar teams are chasing Bottas.

They continue to imply that Esteban Ocon will fill the final seat at Haas, leaving Bottas with limited options on the F1 grid for 2025.

Whilst it has been suggested the 34-year-old will return to Williams, this also depends on where Carlos Sainz will end up next year.

If Bottas is left without a seat, he could be tempted across to IndyCar, however it is believed that his preference is to remain in F1.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related