NASCAR Race Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, starting grid and how to watch
NASCAR Race Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, starting grid and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway where Denny Hamlin seeks his historic eighth win at the "Tricky Triangle."
The series' last outing in Chicago saw Alex Bowman deliver an incredible performance to secure a long-awaited win in wet and dry conditions - his first in 80 races.
READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed
Now, the championship doesn't get much rest as it heads straight to the unique Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400.
Nicknamed 'The Tricky Triangle,' Pocono Raceway throws a unique challenge at drivers with its three distinct corners.
Each corner boasts a different banking angle - 14 degrees in Turn 1, a less severe 8 degrees in Turn 2, and 6 degrees in Turn 3. This variety tests both driver skill and car setup, making Pocono a demanding track for competitors.
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
However, one driver who thrives on the challenge of Pocono is Denny Hamlin, who currently sits fourth in the standings with 629 points - 42 points behind leader Kyle Larson.
The 43-year-old driver boasts an impressive seven Cup Series wins at Pocono, with his most recent victory coming last year.
With three wins already secured this season and a playoff berth guaranteed, Hamlin will be looking to add another Pocono trophy to his collection today.
READ MORE: NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor
The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup start times
The 160-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 14, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Great American Getaway 400 starting grid
1. #54 - Ty Gibbs 2. #24 - William Byron 3. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. 4. #11 - Denny Hamlin 5. #4 - Josh Berry 6. #48 - Alex Bowman 7. #45 - Tyler Reddick 8. #12 - Ryan Blaney 9. #71 - Zane Smith 10. #22 - Joey Logano 11. #9 - Chase Elliott 12. #5 - Kyle Larson 13. #20 - Christopher Bell 14. #6 - Brad Keselowski 15. #77 - Carson Hocevar 16. #99 - Daniel Suarez 17. #3 - Austin Dillon 18. #17 - Chris Buescher 19. #1 - Ross Chastain 20. #2 - Austin Cindric 21. #34 - Michael McDowell 22. #21 - Harrison Burton 23. #43 - Erik Jones 24. #8 - Kyle Busch 25. #10 - Noah Gragson 26. #16 - AJ Allmendinger 27. #31 - Daniel Hemric 28. #14 - Chase Briscoe 29. #23 - Bubba Wallace 30. #7 - Corey LaJoie 31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek 33. #38 - Todd Gilliland 34. #51 - Justin Haley 35. #15 - Cody Ware 36. #41 - Ryan Preece 37. #44 - JJ Yeley
READ MORE: NASCAR official explains Austin Cindric penalty after Ally 400 backlash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar star claims FIRST oval win in Iowa Hy-Vee Homefront 250
- 12 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, starting grid and how to watch
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
- 3 uur geleden
Drive to Survive legend slams F1 race winner
- Today 05:00
Hamlin lifts lid on Michael Jordan team ownership venture
- Today 04:00
Perez future boosted by UNDERWHELMING test session
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep