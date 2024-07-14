NASCAR Race Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, starting grid and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway where Denny Hamlin seeks his historic eighth win at the "Tricky Triangle."

The series' last outing in Chicago saw Alex Bowman deliver an incredible performance to secure a long-awaited win in wet and dry conditions - his first in 80 races.

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

Now, the championship doesn't get much rest as it heads straight to the unique Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400.

Nicknamed 'The Tricky Triangle,' Pocono Raceway throws a unique challenge at drivers with its three distinct corners.

Each corner boasts a different banking angle - 14 degrees in Turn 1, a less severe 8 degrees in Turn 2, and 6 degrees in Turn 3. This variety tests both driver skill and car setup, making Pocono a demanding track for competitors.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

However, one driver who thrives on the challenge of Pocono is Denny Hamlin, who currently sits fourth in the standings with 629 points - 42 points behind leader Kyle Larson.

The 43-year-old driver boasts an impressive seven Cup Series wins at Pocono, with his most recent victory coming last year.

With three wins already secured this season and a playoff berth guaranteed, Hamlin will be looking to add another Pocono trophy to his collection today.

READ MORE: NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor

The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 160-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 14, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Great American Getaway 400 starting grid

1. #54 - Ty Gibbs 2. #24 - William Byron 3. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. 4. #11 - Denny Hamlin 5. #4 - Josh Berry 6. #48 - Alex Bowman 7. #45 - Tyler Reddick 8. #12 - Ryan Blaney 9. #71 - Zane Smith 10. #22 - Joey Logano 11. #9 - Chase Elliott 12. #5 - Kyle Larson 13. #20 - Christopher Bell 14. #6 - Brad Keselowski 15. #77 - Carson Hocevar 16. #99 - Daniel Suarez 17. #3 - Austin Dillon 18. #17 - Chris Buescher 19. #1 - Ross Chastain 20. #2 - Austin Cindric 21. #34 - Michael McDowell 22. #21 - Harrison Burton 23. #43 - Erik Jones 24. #8 - Kyle Busch 25. #10 - Noah Gragson 26. #16 - AJ Allmendinger 27. #31 - Daniel Hemric 28. #14 - Chase Briscoe 29. #23 - Bubba Wallace 30. #7 - Corey LaJoie 31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek 33. #38 - Todd Gilliland 34. #51 - Justin Haley 35. #15 - Cody Ware 36. #41 - Ryan Preece 37. #44 - JJ Yeley

READ MORE: NASCAR official explains Austin Cindric penalty after Ally 400 backlash

Related