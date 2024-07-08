Mid-season FIRING for American F1 driver possible admits boss

The United States' only driver representative on the F1 grid could be axed before the end of the 2024 season, with his team boss refusing to rule out the possibility.

Logan Sargeant has not yet scored a point for Williams this season, though came close at the British Grand Prix with a P11 finish.

As the 2025 grid begins to take shape there are a few drivers whose F1 future looks uncertain.

Daniel Ricciardo, who has been criticized for his poor results early in 2024, is out of contract in 2025, with Liam Lawson also targeting the one remaining Visa Cash App RB seat.

Despite already signing a contract renewal with Red Bull until 2026, Sergio Perez’s F1 future is also fragile as a continuing string of poor performances put him at risk.

Daniel Ricciardo has been under pressure to perform

Sergio Perez has also displayed poor form in recent races

James Vowles discusses Logan Sargeant’s F1 future

Sargeant is currently last in the drivers’ standings, with his F1 career looking unlikely to continue into 2025.

Williams Team principal James Vowles has publicly expressed his desire to sign Carlos Sainz, and the British team have also been linked to Mercedes junior Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

Reports earlier this year suggested they applied for a super license for the young Italian, however the team have denied they are planning to hire Antonelli alongside Alex Albon.

Now Vowles has opened up on whether he would replace Sargeant midway through the current season.

“We're continually evaluating it,” Vowles said ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“What we've said to Logan is it's a meritocracy. You have to make sure you earn your place in the sport continuously.

“That's been the same message that has been for 18 months really for him. And we are open-minded to things.

“What I've said before and I've maintained today, is that our car, and this is a responsibility on my shoulders and the team, isn't quick enough.

“It's not a driver issue we suffer from today. We've simply been out-developed and we have to make sure we accelerate that process.”

