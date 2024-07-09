Wolff reveals UPDATE on Hamilton's Mercedes replacement
Wolff reveals UPDATE on Hamilton's Mercedes replacement
Toto Wolff has provided an update regarding Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes for 2025.
The seven-time world champion announced he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz who was originally tipped to switch with Hamilton.
However, the team have openly supported their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli, who has competed a series of tests for the Brackley-based outfit.
As next year's grid begins to take shape, Sainz has been left with limited options for a 2025, with rumours of his next destination in F1 changing daily.
Can Sainz still move to Mercedes?
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, was asked why the team have discarded the experience of Sainz for their Italian youngster.
“There is no one-size-fits-all answer to that. I think we have narrowed down the pool of drivers we want to work with in the future,” Wolff said.
“And we want to make a decision in favour of what Mercedes can have in the next 5-6 years. And Kimi and George have been our junior drivers for a long time and I would like to stay true to the programme.
“That said, with Carlos, you have a sure value, especially in a very tight championship next year you have another driver who is going to be very competitive, who if our car is good, could help us secure a fight for the constructors' championship.
“There are certainly many arguments in favour. That is why I also want to take my time with the decision and keep all options open as long as possible. And when I spoke to Carlos I already told him: 'I am not sure you can wait as long as I would like you to wait.'
When asked if Carlos Sainz was still a possibility, Wolff reiterated that the team did not want to rush their driver decision.
“I don't want to make a decision quickly,” he added.
“But yes, it is. If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams.”
