Sainz F1 move CLOSE after losing Ferrari seat

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz might have already decided on his next Formula 1 move according to reports.

The Spaniard has been left to seek an alternative arrangement for 2025 and beyond after it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton would be taking his seat in February.

Having been connected with effectively every available team on the grid, Sainz was initially predicted to make a move to Sauber ahead of their transition to Audi for 2026.

With a pretty price tag attached to that move, Sainz could have easily taken the pay rise and signed the dotted line, yet the 29-year-old seemed drawn to the working project of Williams.

Carlos Sainz leads Sergio Perez at the Austrian Grand Prix

Where will Carlos Sainz sign?

The whole paddock had expected the pairing to be announced ahead of Sainz's Barcelona home race in June, yet that was quickly squashed when the star admitted he wanted to take his time over the decision.

Now, following the controversial return of f1 'bandit' Flavio Briatore to Alpine, Gazetta reports Sainz's move to the Enstone-based outfit is imminent.

In what the site has dubbed a 'real coup', Briatore appears determined to lock down Sainz as part of his future plan.

The report stated: "Evidently Briatore has presented him with a credible relaunch plan, making him feel central as a driver who has already won races in F1 deserves.

"This path, already endorsed by president Luca De Meo, should include the centralization of resources at the English headquarters in Enstone, where the chassis and aerodynamics of the cars are studied, with the abandonment of the Renault power unit to switch to the Mercedes engine starting in 2026"

