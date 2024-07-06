New F1 star outlines Ferrari championship 'dream'

Formula 1's latest rookie has opened up on his biggest dreams and aspirations within the sport.

Oliver Bearman will receive the opportunity to graduate from Formula 2 next year and join Haas - a team who are trending upwards currently.

The 19-year-old impressed on his F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year, standing in for the appendicitis-stricken Carlos Sainz with Ferrari.

A seventh-place finish was enough for Haas - strongly affiliated with Ferrari - to promise the Brit at least six practice sessions in 2024, the next of those coming this weekend at the British GP.

Oliver Bearman has joined Haas F1 for the 2025 season

Oliver Bearman will become the latest British F1 star

Bearman signs for Haas

Ahead of the 19-year-old's home race debut, Haas announced that Bearman will drive with the team in 2025, following the departure of Hulkenberg to Sauber.

It remains to be seen who Bearman's team-mate will be at Haas, with Kevin Magnussen's future also up in the air.

Now, skipping ahead a few years, Bearman has revealed his desire to race with Ferrari, following in the footsteps of Britain's greatest ever F1 driver Hamilton, who will wear red from 2025 in the hopes of achieving a record-breaking eighth world title.

“I think Ferrari is one of the most iconic brands in the world and, of course within racing and F1, so first of all to have made my debut with Ferrari, that hasn’t happened for a very long time and the fact that I became the youngest Ferrari driver was something very special for me,” he told Sky Sports' Craig Slater.

“Of course I want to win world championships and to do that with Ferrari is my dream.”

