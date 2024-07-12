EXCLUSIVE: F1 star reveals 'AWESOME' solution to major issue

Valtteri Bottas has revealed what he believes to be the future of sustainability in Formula 1: synthetic fuel created from air and water.

The Kick Sauber driver made the remarks at the plant for Zero sustainable fuels, after a quick drag race against his F1 team-mate Zhou Guanyu around the track at Bicester Heritage – Bottas in a cherry-red Lamborghini Miura and Zhou behind the wheel of a rather more modern Sterrato.

Both cars, incidentally, were powered on track by Zero fuel, a chemical invention from the brand led by CEO Paddy Lowe, the former Mercedes executive director of technical operations. Also a former technical director at McLaren and ex-chief technical officer at Williams, Lowe has 12 F1 world titles under his belt and 158 race wins on his CV.

The Kick Sauber drivers were testing out the synthetic fuel, created by team sponsor Zero, for the first time. The product also ran inside a Lotus 16, driven by Zero investor and former world champion Damon Hill – the very car once raced by his championship-winning father Graham – as well as a McLaren once used by Jody Schekter, on this day driven by Nascar racer Ty Gibbs.

The Zero concept, which promises limitless clean fuel, blends recycled carbon from the air with hydrogen taken from water in three processes, including a proprietary technology, to produce sustainable fuel than can run in any car.

Valtteri Bottas debuted in F1 in 2013

Ex-Mercedes racer relieved by performance

Given the constant conversations around F1’s future in a world ever more concerned about sustainability, and with regulations in 2026 set to introduce new rules on the fuel that powers F1 racing, Bottas appeared relieved to see no difference in performance when using Lowe’s brainchild invention on the track.

Speaking to GPFans, he said of the fuel: “I feel great. The main thing is you don’t feel a difference, which is pretty awesome...and I think for the future it’s going to actually solve lots of issues with sustainability questions.”

While motorsport stalwarts often bemoan that new sustainable practices, in particular the electrification of cars, may compromise the essence of F1, the ten-time race winner was positive about the fuel’s potential to revolutionise sustainability in the sport without affecting performance.

He added: “I think we have a solution now. I think that’s the future and that’s what’s really exciting to see, so not everything has to be electrified.”

Zhou took similar comfort in the performance of the cars using the fuel, telling GPFans: “Today I had a fly around [on the track] and it feels the same, which is good.

“You don’t expect it to feel better, but the biggest thing when you have a new technology introduced like that is you need to be making sure it’s transparent compared to what it was before, which I think is positive.”

Maintaining the essence of motor-racing was at the forefront of Zhou’s mind, as the driver added: “From my side I think where the world is going, of course all these things are helping – but then on the other side, you don’t want to reduce the DNA of what I’m doing as a racing driver in motorsport.

“You want to make sure the car still revs, still has amazing acceleration, top speed, horsepower. That’s what Zero as a company are doing, that’s where Formula 1 is heading. So I just can’t wait, and hopefully in 2026 we can try the sustainable fuel in an F1 car.”

