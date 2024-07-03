IndyCar legend would 'LOVE' future NASCAR drive

IndyCar legend Josef Newgarden has revealed that he would love to drive a NASCAR Cup Series car one day.

Newgarden is a two-time champion in the IndyCar series, and also the winningest current American driver on the grid, with 30 victories and 54 podiums to his name at present.

Earlier this year, the Team Penske driver claimed a last-lap victory at the Indianapolis 500 to make it two consecutive victories at the historic event, becoming the first driver to do so in 22 years.

Away from IndyCar, however, Newgarden has never been shy to show off his other talents, having previously featured at the NFL draft combine and in a 2016 episode of 'American Ninja Warrior'.

The Nashville-born driver is also keen to try out driving a NASCAR Cup Series car, it seems, making the revelation in his hometown this past weekend.

NASCAR was in Nashville for the Ally 400 recently, for which Newgarden was in attendance.

Asked if he'd still like to complete in a NASCAR race one day, Newgarden told Motorsport.com: "Oh yeah. Oh yeah. I’d love to drive a Cup car at some point,"

"I used to go to Bristol races as well when I was a kid. Bristol’s always been, like, very high on my list. This track [Nashville] and Bristol were probably the two that I went to the most to see Cup races.

“To do the ‘Double’ (Coke 600 and Indy 500 on same day) would be a great opportunity. I don’t know if that will ever take shape. It’s really tough nowadays to get that all lined up.

“There’s a lot of people that have to get involved and come together on that. We’d love to see more people do it.”

