IndyCar team rule out move for AXED Formula 1 driver

One IndyCar team have ruled out their chances of making a move for recently-axed Arrow McLaren driver and Formula 1 reserve driver Theo Pourchaire.

The French driver, who is the reigning champion of Formula 2, was surprisingly sacked by McLaren last month, just weeks after signing a contract to see out the season with the team.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

After initially stepping into the papaya car as a substitute to replace David Malukas, Pourchaire went on to complete just five races for Arrow McLaren before it was announced he would be replaced by teenager Nolan Siegel following his success at the Le Mans 24.

It was a move that caught many off guard, but one McLaren felt was in their best interests looking towards the future. Pourchaire himself broke silence on the matter days after his sacking, vowing that he would be back.

Arrow McLaren fired Theo Pourchaire in June

Nolan Siegel replaced Theo Pourchaire at Arrow McLaren

Andretti rule out move for Theo Pourchaire

Pourchaire, who is also a reserve driver for Sauber in F1, is now on the lookout for his next move, with Sauber team boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi confirming that the team want to keep the Frenchman in IndyCar, and are seeking a drive for him not only for 2025, but also the remaining races on this year's calendar.

One team have ruled out their chances of snapping up the Frenchman, however, with Andretti Global chief operating officer Rob Edwards confirming that the team are very happy with their current, three-car driver programme.w

“No,” Edwards told Autosport when quizzed on a move for Pourchaire.

“He’s certainly a driver that we rate highly, but we’re very set on the three-car programme.

Theo Pourchaire featured in just five IndyCar races

“We think it’s bearing fruit and working in the direction that we want to work and there isn’t a reason for us to dilute that at the moment.”

Edwards later added that although his team were not looking to add the Frenchman to their ranks, he did feel that Pourchaire had shown enough in his five appearances to find himself another drive.

“I think he did a very good job in the races that he did,” Edwards added.

“I’m sure if he’s patient, and he perseveres, another opportunity will come his way.”

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related