Wolff fires back at Horner after 'distraction' comments
Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has fired back back at Red Bull boss Christian Horner after suggestions that he should sign the 'other' Verstappen.
The Silver Arrows are on the hunt for a new superstar after Lewis Hamilton announced his departure from the team to join Ferrari for 2025.
Several names have been mentioned in the running for the vacant seat alongside George Russell, with it looking more likely that the Italian teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to get the drive in F1.
While Wolff has stressed that he is in no rush to make a decision on their second driver, the Austrian has made it no secret that he would like to persuade Verstappen to join the team.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?
The three-time champion’s future with Red Bull has been thrown into uncertainty following the drama surrounding the team and team principal Horner since the start of the season.
The allegations against the 50-year-old have led to speculation that several key figures could leave the team, with legendary engineer and designer Adrian Newey already confirming his departure.
While recent comments from Verstappen ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix suggested that he is all but confirmed to race for Red Bull next year, Mercedes are still very keen on the 26-year-old’s services.
Speaking on Sky Germany during the weekend in Spielberg, team principal Wolff responded to comments from Horner on the matter, who said that he sees Mercedes’ digs at Verstappen as a distraction from their own problems after a difficult start to the season and pointed out that as why Hamilton has opted to join Ferrari.
“I didn't hear that at all, but that's just stupid,” said Wolff.
The Mercedes chief was then told that Horner has said that Jos Verstappen – Max’s father – was the one for him if he wanted to sign Verstappen, to which he responded: “Not bad either.”
Asked if the ongoing drama surrounding Jos Verstappen and Horner plays into his hands in his quest to sign Max, he replied: “If we have a fast car, then the fast drivers will want to come to us. Today [Friday] we were too slow so we have to improve and then we will be a good team for Max Verstappen too, but at the moment we are not fast enough.”
Wolff was then asked if there was any contact with Jos Verstappen, with the Dutchman having been regularly seen in the Mercedes hospitality, to which he said: “We live close to each other, so we've always been in contact and we've always got on well.
“You can get on well with your neighbour, but that doesn't mean that he'll drive your car.”
