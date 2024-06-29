Schumacher tipped for INCREDIBLE F1 return after spell on sidelines

Ralf Schumacher believes that the return of Flavio Briatore to Alpine could be significant for one driver without an F1 seat currently.

The Italian was announced as Alpine's executive advisor last week, which caused a bit of a stir in the paddock.

READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract

The former Benetton and Renault boss controversially exited F1 following the events which transpired at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

At the time, the Italian was alleged to have instructed Nelson Piquet Jr to deliberately crash his vehicle, forcing a safety car intervention which allowed team-mate Fernando Alonso to take full advantage and win the race as he chased a third world title in four seasons.

Despite consistently denying the accusations, Briatore was handed a lifetime ban by the sport's governing body for his role in the incident, although this was overturned in 2010.

Flavio Briatore has returned to F1 as an executive advisor at Alpine

Pierre Gasly will remain at Alpine next season but his partner is yet to be revealed

Who could partner Gasly in 2025?

Following Alpine's decision to extend the contract of Pierre Gasly, one seat remains vacant for 2025, with Esteban Ocon set to move elsewhere.

Schumacher believes that one driver currently waiting patiently in the wings for an opportunity could benefit from Alpine's staff shake-up.

Schumacher's nephew Mick currently holds the role of reserve driver at Mercedes, but is targeting a return to the grid after being dumped by Haas at the end of 2022.

The German raced for the team over two seasons, but failed to impress during that time, collecting just 12 points from 43 starts.

Mick Schumacher is one option being considered by Alpine boss Bruno Famin

Alpine boss Bruno Famin recently confirmed that the 25-year-old is on the team's radar, and now his uncle hopes the close relationship between the Schumacher family and Briatore could be advantageous in the ex-F2 champion's prospects for a coveted seat.

Briatore worked alongside Michael Schumacher whilst at Benetton, helping the F1 legend win two of his seven world titles.

Speaking to German broadcaster Sport1, Ralf said: "Flavio wants to see performance first - that is crucial.

"But it is certainly not a disadvantage that there are still good contacts with the family."

READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails

Related