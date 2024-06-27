IndyCar star IMPRESSES on return to racing

IndyCar driver David Malukas made a defiant return to the series with Meyer Shank Racing at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

Malukas had not raced since September after suffering a wrist injury over four months ago in a mountain biking accident.

He had been signed to Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season, but was released in April without competitively getting behind the wheel having missed the first four rounds of the season.

After signing for Meyer Shank earlier in June, Malukas was unable to make get his 2024 season underway until round nine at Raceway Laguna Seca.

Malukas returned to IndyCar action at Laguna Seca

Malukas wins plaudits in Monterey

Racing the no 66 Honda, Malukas made a strong impression, qualifying in twelfth and showing strong race pace until suffering a flat tire.

The American impressed his boss and co-owner Mike Shank, who told RACER: “He totally overachieved in my book. He’s not out of the woods totally on his wrist, but in qualifying, he was on pace to be P7 or P8 but had to bail on his final lap and ended up P12, which was still a big, big deal for us.

"And he was tracking for P8 or P9 right near the end of the race when Pato [O'Ward] ran over his wheel and we got a flat tire. We got that fixed and he fell to last, but even then he passed Lundqvist on the last lap on the outside of Turn 2. He didn’t give up and got P16 out of it.”

Malukas himself was delighted with the pace of the car and the aids which have allowed him to return to the sport.

“Everybody’s in mid-season form," he explained. "I’ve been out of the car, so I don’t have all those bruises and calluses built up that you grow throughout the season. So I already knew going into it that even outside of my hand, I’m just going to be sore in general."

"Also, I have a new hand, so it’s like there’s a lot of new things going into it and I was trying to get the right brace for my hand going. After the first practice sessions, I went to IndyCar Medical to try to figure out, and they were the best to me.

David Malukas will be hoping to make a return to the Indy 500 having missed out in 2024

"Massive kudos everybody from that medical team, because they worked really hard on making a brace that helped me so much. It’s pretty crazy. We made something that’s safe and gives a lot of support and stability to my hand, but also can perform for 95 laps."

As for the race and his future, excitement is the main feeling for the youngster looking to relaunch his racing career.

“I was just so pumped to be back in the car and just so excited that I think my body just numbed itself and I didn’t feel anything. And the whole race up until the end, it was just max push.

"And then, after the race, don’t get me wrong, I was done. I was eating some ice cream, definitely sore all over with new bruises and things and marks all over my body, but during the race, it felt fantastic.”

“Just me being new and fresh with a new team, it’s just incredible,” Malukas added. “And the chemistry is awesome. I’m so happy to just be there, no matter what results we’re getting; I’m just happy to be with the crew, talk with them, hang out, and have a good time, which I think is very important.

"That type of comfort is something that you need to reach your max potential. This is just the best situation for me to be in, and I really do believe that being here is just going to make me better as a driver.”

Malukas will be back in action in the no 66 for the remainder of the season, with the next race at Mid-Ohio on July 7.

