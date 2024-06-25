McLaren confirm F1 and Indy 500 winner return in MAJOR announcement

McLaren have revealed a Formula 1 world champion will make his return for the team at an upcoming motorsport event.

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place over the weekend of July 11-14, with legendary racing teams, cars and drivers descending on the iconic English circuit for the annual event.

READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

Defending F1 constructors' champions Red Bull will be celebrating their 20-year anniversary at the festival, and have revealed that three-time title winner Max Verstappen will be joined by the likes of Sergio Perez, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo to take part in a number of challenges, including the famous hill run.

McLaren have also announced a stellar line-up, as the British outfit prepare to honour legendary driver Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life 30 years ago.

His nephew Bruno - who made 46 starts in F1 - will drive the 1991 championship-winning MP4/6 in recognition of the incredible legacy left the Brazilian icon.

It follows tributes made earlier this season in Monaco, where the team ran a one-off Senna-inspired livery to mark the anniversary of the three-time champion's death.

McLaren adopted an Ayrton Senna-inspired livery at the Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be at Goodwood this year

Legends to be honoured

The team will also use the event as an opportunity to celebrate the passing of 50 since their 1974 F1 drivers and constructors' title wins, as well as their historic Indy 500 triumph.

Hero of that 1974 F1 campaign, Emerson Fittipaldi, will get behind the wheel of his championship-winning M23, half a century after winning his second world title.

Speaking to McLaren Racing's official website, Piers Thunne - chief operating officer at McLaren Formula 1 - said it was a 'privilege' to welcome the Brazilian racer back for the occasion.

"“It’s great to return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with an iconic line-up to celebrate two significant anniversaries for the team," he said.

“Senna plays an incredibly important part of McLaren’s Heritage, and what better way to continue to celebrate his legacy than by running one of his championship-winning cars with his nephew Bruno behind the wheel.

"We’ll also recognise the team’s achievements 50 years on from 1974. It’s a privilege to have Emerson back in his championship-winning M23, alongside Johnny Rutherford’s Indy 500-winning M16C/D on display."

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

Related