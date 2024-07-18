F1 pundit 'abused' online after Perez SNUB

An F1 pundit received online abuse after accidentally snubbing Sergio Perez in an interview at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The FOS is an annual event which celebrates the heritage of motorsport, alongside contemporary motorsport stars and cars.

Red Bull also brought 2024 championship leader Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez to the festival, as the pair helped mark the team's 20-year anniversary in F1.

Former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo - now with Visa Cash App RB - was also in attendance, and it has now emerged that an interview featuring the Australian sparked criticism from some fans.

Sergio Perez faces an uncertain future at Red Bull after recent poor displays

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok took to social media after backlash

Chandhok addresses fan backlash

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok spoke to Ricciardo about whether he would be appearing at Goodwood Revival - a three-day festival dedicated to cars and motorbikes which would have featured on the circuit between 1948-1966 - in September, before turning his attention to Verstappen.

When the Dutchman was asked if he would be keen to drive vehicles from that period, he responded: “Maybe together with Daniel, it’d be good fun in one car,” before Chandhok interjected: “Oh you two could be team-mates!”

The camera then zoomed out to show Perez standing next to the pair.

Despite recently signing a new contract with Red Bull, the Mexican's future at the team is uncertain given his recent run of disappointing results.

Daniel Ricciardo has been touted as a potential team-mate for Max Verstappen

He has collected just 15 points from his last six races, leading to speculation that he could soon be replaced, with Ricciardo among the names linked with the 34-year-old's seat.

After revealing he received 'abuse' from Perez supporters who had seen an edited clip of the interview, Chandhok issued an apology for any offence caused, and clarified the context of his questions.

“I apologise if you felt I was being disrespectful to Checo [Perez] during the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“If you watch the full video instead of just the small edit that seems to be online, you will see that we are talking about Goodwood Revival and NOT F1.

“The Revival is a fun event and the level of trolling and abuse in the last 4 days from Checo’s fans who have not understood the full story is a real shame.

“I hope this clears up the matter.”

Danny Ricciardo and Max Verstappen to race together at #GoodwoodRevival? You heard it here first! Although Max doesn't fancy his chances against an Adrian Newey-prepared car in the RAC TT. #FOS @karunchandhok @danielricciardo @Max33Verstappen @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/uwqoliJsEe — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 15, 2024

