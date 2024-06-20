Lawson's BIZARRE talent sparks Hamilton comparison

Liam Lawson's talents have sparked a comparison with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, but it's not his on-track abilities that have caught the eye this time.

Lawson is widely thought to be under consideration for a number of teams heading into 2025, with his supreme talent showcased while standing in for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 clear for all to see.

Hamilton is one of the most formidable names in F1 having won seven world championships, but has not been shy to branch out and try new things throughout his time in the sport.

The Mercedes star has previously voice-acted in the movie franchise Cars and is also set to make his acting debut in the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt movie Apex.

Aside from acting, music is a passion of Hamilton's, previously working alongside the likes of Major Lazer, and also featuring in Christina Aguilera's 2018 track "Pipe" under the pseudonym XNDA.

Lewis Hamilton is formidable on-track

Fashion is another passion of Lewis Hamilton's

Red Bull star sparks Lewis Hamilton comparisons

Hamilton has arguably made it more acceptable for other drivers within the sport to branch out and try new things publicly, and one driver who appears to have done just that is Red Bull driver Lawson.

Lawson is a star of the Red Bull junior programme and the New Zealander is currently the reserve driver for both RB and Red Bull.

The Kiwi's talents extend beyond just being quick in a race car, it seems, after recent footage appeared on Lawson's TikTok account.

The video, as seen below, showcases Lawson's singing voice, with the Red Bull junior star also seen playing a guitar.

Fans in the comments were left stunned by Lawson's talents, with some comparing him to Lewis Hamilton and even calling for a collaboration between the pair.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, another F1 driver who has showcased their musical talent, was also mentioned in the comments.

