Multiple F1 world champion empathizes with ‘logical’ Verstappen retirement claims

A former Formula 1 champion has issued advice to Max Verstappen following suggestions that he could consider an early retirement.

The three-time world champion has dominated the sport in recent years, contributing greatly to Red Bull's success and their constructors' championship titles in 2022 and 2023.

Despite what appears to be a proven track record for the pairing, it seems Verstappen has been considering his options, with it even being put forward that he could leave Red Bull before his contract ends in 2028.

The 26-year-old would not be the first world champion to walk away from the sport seemingly prematurely; Nico Rosberg retired days after winning the title in 2016.

Max Verstappen is on course for a fourth drivers' title with Red Bull

There are rumours Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull unexpectedly

Alonso offers thoughts on Verstappen's potential to retire

Another champion, Fernando Alonso, announce his first retirement at a more expected point in his career, with years of frustration in a poor McLaren car leaving him a long way from competing for podiums.

Alonso responded to the news with doubts Verstappen would be able to stay away from the sport.

Speaking to The Times, Alonso said: “That’s what I was thinking when I was at Max’s age.

“I remember it was back in 2007, I signed a contract with McLaren for three years after being world champion with Renault and I was 200 per cent sure that it was my last contract.

"[Then] I thought that it was my last season in 2018 and I said ‘bye bye’ to F1, thinking that it was enough for my career. I found, even when I decided to stop, I couldn’t."

Fernando Alonso was out of the sport for two years before returning with Alpine

The Spaniard famously announced his retirement in 2018, but it didn't last long, with the hiatus coming to an end in 2021 when he made a return to F1 with Alpine.

When the now 42-year-old made the switch to Aston Martin for 2023, he made a fierce comeback throughout the first half of the season but slipped just outside the top three of the drivers' championship after a disappointing second half.

Discussing his own career as well as Verstappen's, Alonso continued: “It’s something strange because we are privileged people, only 20 in the world driving Formula 1 cars, so it’s logical that you think you will love to do this as long as you are fast and you are happy but, at the same time, it’s taking away everything in your life that makes you happy.

"Some adjustments will be done, with my family coming to more races and this type of thing, to try and have fewer downsides.”

