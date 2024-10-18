Verstappen and Kelly Piquet CELEBRATE as racer marries
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet CELEBRATE as racer marries
Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet were seen celebrating a friends' wedding as the couple enjoy a break way from Formula 1.
It has been a difficult season for the champion, who has been challenged by McLaren and Lando Norris since the Miami GP.
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer
Their results over recent months have been enough to overhaul Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings, while Norris has emerged as a realistic contender to Verstappen's drivers' throne.
With just six races remaining of the 2024 campaign, just 52 points separate the pair following Norris' impressive victory in Singapore last time out.
Champion enjoys downtime during break
The F1 season has been on a month-long hiatus since then, but will resume this weekend in Texas for the United States Grand Prix.
And while Verstappen's focus will now switch to getting his campaign back on track, he was clearly enjoying himself away from the F1 limelight during the break alongside Piquet.
The three-time world champion has been with the Brazilian model - and daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet - since 2021, with the 35-year-old often spotted in the paddock supporting her partner.
READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar
But they were seen together in considerably more relaxed surroundings recently as they celebrated the wedding of Formula E racer Antonio Felix da Costa.
And Piquet gave fans a flavour of the occasion on social media, sharing a number of photos from the Portuguese star's special day.
While there is no wedding currently on the horizon between Verstappen and Piquet, the couple recently caused a social media stir after hinting they could be in for 'a very special year'.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wallace reveals 2024 election stance after Donald Trump ROW
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen set to face Hamilton CHALLENGE at US Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet CELEBRATE as racer marries
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo SPOTTED at US GP following F1 axe
- Today 00:00
F1 set to cause MAJOR delays around Las Vegas GP
- Yesterday 23:00
FIA address 'SUSPICIOUS' activity after F1 rule change
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec