Verstappen and Kelly Piquet CELEBRATE as racer marries

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet were seen celebrating a friends' wedding as the couple enjoy a break way from Formula 1.

It has been a difficult season for the champion, who has been challenged by McLaren and Lando Norris since the Miami GP.

Their results over recent months have been enough to overhaul Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings, while Norris has emerged as a realistic contender to Verstappen's drivers' throne.

With just six races remaining of the 2024 campaign, just 52 points separate the pair following Norris' impressive victory in Singapore last time out.

It's been a frustrating campaign so far for Max Verstappen

The reigning champion has been with Kelly Piquet since 2021

Champion enjoys downtime during break

The F1 season has been on a month-long hiatus since then, but will resume this weekend in Texas for the United States Grand Prix.

And while Verstappen's focus will now switch to getting his campaign back on track, he was clearly enjoying himself away from the F1 limelight during the break alongside Piquet.

The three-time world champion has been with the Brazilian model - and daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet - since 2021, with the 35-year-old often spotted in the paddock supporting her partner.

Piquet and Verstappen were pictured together at their friend's wedding

But they were seen together in considerably more relaxed surroundings recently as they celebrated the wedding of Formula E racer Antonio Felix da Costa.

And Piquet gave fans a flavour of the occasion on social media, sharing a number of photos from the Portuguese star's special day.

While there is no wedding currently on the horizon between Verstappen and Piquet, the couple recently caused a social media stir after hinting they could be in for 'a very special year'.

