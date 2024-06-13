F1 boss labels Red Bull 'toxic' in CRUSHING verdict
F1 boss labels Red Bull 'toxic' in CRUSHING verdict
Red Bull's 'toxic' environment is hurting their chances to keep hold of top talent according to a rival Formula 1 boss.
It has been a tricky campaign off-track for the current constructors' champions, who were rocked by both the saga surrounding team boss Christian Horner, as well as the announcement of Adrian Newey's departure.
READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart
Defending drivers' title-holder Max Verstappen may currently hold a sizeable lead in the 2024 standings, but the Dutchman's future at the team has also come under significant scrutiny in recent months.
Some have even speculated that the 26-year-old may consider taking a break from the sport at the end of his contract in 2026.
More trouble in store for Red Bull?
Given the ongoing turmoil at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, rival bosses are looking to capitalise and put an end to the team's dominance.
McLaren chief, Zak Brown, believes the environment within Red Bull will continue to cause 'discomfort', predicting the team should be braced to lose more key personnel.
“Red Bull is a pretty toxic environment with everything that’s been going on,” Brown said on the Bloomberg Podcast. “There is more to come.
“Adrian Newey’s leaving is a big deal, because I think a lot of people who are probably there because they wanted to work alongside Adrian Newey.
READ MORE: History-making Chadwick takes INCREDIBLE Indy NXT win
“I already made the comment that there are some CVs flying around, and there always are CVs flying around but you can see a higher level of discomfort there.
“I think it’s harder for them in the future with what’s kind of going on with the situation for sponsors.
"They look at who they are associated with, what do they stand by - that’s a tricky situation.
“Then the whole Verstappen drama. Will he stay? Will he go? He’s got a contract. You’ve seen his father be very outspoken.”
READ MORE: Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 pundit Danica Patrick enjoys FASCINATING chat with billionaire entrepreneur
- 53 minutes ago
F1 boss labels Red Bull 'toxic' in CRUSHING verdict
- 1 uur geleden
F1 icon predicts SENSATIONAL Hamilton and Newey Ferrari partnership
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo 'protected' by Horner despite poor RB luck
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff shares DOWNBEAT reflection after Canada despite Mercedes progress
- Today 19:00
Perez opens up on Red Bull contract 'distraction' after tense negotiations
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul