Wolff shares DOWNBEAT reflection after Canada despite Mercedes progress
Wolff shares DOWNBEAT reflection after Canada despite Mercedes progress
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed his disappointment after Mercedes failed to capitalise on an opportunity to win the Canadian Grand Prix.
Recent upgrades have helped the Silver Arrows to make progress after a very slow start to the 2024 season, which has left them fourth in the constructors' championship.
READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules
The team had not recorded a grand prix finish above fifth before Canada, where George Russell picked up their first non-sprint podium of the season.
But having secured pole on Saturday and seen Lewis Hamilton's rapid pace in practice, Wolff feels there was more on the table for the Silver Arrows.
Could Mercedes have done better in Canada?
P3 and P4 marked Mercedes biggest points haul of the season. Their second largest tally came in the previous race in Monaco, so it seems that their steady stream of upgrades are starting to have the desired effect.
“When you finish third and fourth where we have been coming from is a positive race,” Wolff said.
“Three and four is much better than what we had in the last few races. Both drivers saw that more was up for grabs and we could have gained a position or two, so maybe that is why a negative sentiment remains."
READ MORE: Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links
Both drivers were clear with their regrets post-race, with Russell lamenting his own 'ugly race' as he crossed the line in third.
Hamilton was similarly self-critical, slamming his inability to translate practice pace into qualifying and a race he described as 'one of the worst' he has ever driven.
The seven-time world champion spoke after cutting a dejected figure on the cool-down lap after Wolff told him: “Lewis the positive is the comeback performance. Get on top of it.” Hamilton did not respond.
The Austrian added that: “If you had given them third and fourth before the weekend, they would probably have taken it,”
READ MORE: Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo 'protected' by Horner despite poor RB luck
- 1 minute ago
Wolff shares DOWNBEAT reflection after Canada despite Mercedes progress
- 1 uur geleden
Perez opens up on Red Bull contract 'distraction' after tense negotiations
- 2 uur geleden
Ferrari F1 star admits TEARS during race
- 3 uur geleden
Villeneuve SLAMS Wolff 'ego' as Mercedes hold on contract decision
- Today 16:00
Ricciardo hopes to channel Canada ANGER in hunt for F1 seat
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul