Wolff shares DOWNBEAT reflection after Canada despite Mercedes progress

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed his disappointment after Mercedes failed to capitalise on an opportunity to win the Canadian Grand Prix.

Recent upgrades have helped the Silver Arrows to make progress after a very slow start to the 2024 season, which has left them fourth in the constructors' championship.

READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

The team had not recorded a grand prix finish above fifth before Canada, where George Russell picked up their first non-sprint podium of the season.

But having secured pole on Saturday and seen Lewis Hamilton's rapid pace in practice, Wolff feels there was more on the table for the Silver Arrows.

Canada saw a return to form for Mercedes and Toto Wolff

George Russell was left wanting more after being unable to convert pole to victory

Could Mercedes have done better in Canada?

P3 and P4 marked Mercedes biggest points haul of the season. Their second largest tally came in the previous race in Monaco, so it seems that their steady stream of upgrades are starting to have the desired effect.

“When you finish third and fourth where we have been coming from is a positive race,” Wolff said.

“Three and four is much better than what we had in the last few races. Both drivers saw that more was up for grabs and we could have gained a position or two, so maybe that is why a negative sentiment remains."

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links

Lewis Hamilton blasted his own 'really poor' race in Montreal

Both drivers were clear with their regrets post-race, with Russell lamenting his own 'ugly race' as he crossed the line in third.

Hamilton was similarly self-critical, slamming his inability to translate practice pace into qualifying and a race he described as 'one of the worst' he has ever driven.

The seven-time world champion spoke after cutting a dejected figure on the cool-down lap after Wolff told him: “Lewis the positive is the comeback performance. Get on top of it.” Hamilton did not respond.

The Austrian added that: “If you had given them third and fourth before the weekend, they would probably have taken it,”

READ MORE: Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing

Related