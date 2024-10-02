Mercedes issue reminder of MAJOR Hamilton event after United States GP
Mercedes have issued a reminder ahead of an important Lewis Hamilton-related vent taking place just days after the United States Grand Prix.
Hamilton surely cannot wait to get to Circuit of The Americas (COTA) later this month where he was been successful on five occasions.
It will be his last US GP as a Mercedes driver, too, with the star confirmed to be switching to Ferrari for 2025.
It will be the end of a partnership that has seen eight constructors' titles accumulated in a highly successful period that has also helped Hamilton boost his drivers' championship count from one to seven.
Roscoe Hamilton's barking birthday celebration
Throughout their record-breaking partnership, Mercedes have bought into the Hamilton 'brand', with the 39-year-old allowed to express his charming off-track personality to his adoring fans.
One way in which Hamilton has appealed to fans across his dominant spell in F1 has been through his dog Roscoe, who even has his own social media page.
Roscoe Hamilton is often seen during F1 race weekends, with Hamilton walking the Bulldog around the paddock.
Other F1 stars have since sought to emulate Roscoe and Hamilton's fame, with future team-mate Charles Leclerc bringing his adorable puppy Leo to various race weekends this season, and Pierre Gasly's equally adorable dog Simba also making an appearance.
Now, Roscoe's social media fame has been played on once again by Mercedes' social media team, in a post on their official X account.
In a rundown of important events in October, including the United States and Mexican grands prix, Mercedes included Roscoe Hamilton's 12th birthday, much to the delight of their fans.
A few more weeks and then we're back to racing 💪 pic.twitter.com/zft7XKMNUn— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 1, 2024
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec