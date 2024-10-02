Mercedes issue reminder of MAJOR Hamilton event after United States GP

Mercedes have issued a reminder ahead of an important Lewis Hamilton-related vent taking place just days after the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton surely cannot wait to get to Circuit of The Americas (COTA) later this month where he was been successful on five occasions.

It will be his last US GP as a Mercedes driver, too, with the star confirmed to be switching to Ferrari for 2025.

It will be the end of a partnership that has seen eight constructors' titles accumulated in a highly successful period that has also helped Hamilton boost his drivers' championship count from one to seven.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Roscoe Hamilton's barking birthday celebration

Throughout their record-breaking partnership, Mercedes have bought into the Hamilton 'brand', with the 39-year-old allowed to express his charming off-track personality to his adoring fans.

One way in which Hamilton has appealed to fans across his dominant spell in F1 has been through his dog Roscoe, who even has his own social media page.

Roscoe Hamilton is often seen during F1 race weekends, with Hamilton walking the Bulldog around the paddock.

Other F1 stars have since sought to emulate Roscoe and Hamilton's fame, with future team-mate Charles Leclerc bringing his adorable puppy Leo to various race weekends this season, and Pierre Gasly's equally adorable dog Simba also making an appearance.

Roscoe Hamilton is Lewis Hamilton's pampered pooch

Now, Roscoe's social media fame has been played on once again by Mercedes' social media team, in a post on their official X account.

In a rundown of important events in October, including the United States and Mexican grands prix, Mercedes included Roscoe Hamilton's 12th birthday, much to the delight of their fans.

A few more weeks and then we're back to racing 💪 pic.twitter.com/zft7XKMNUn — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 1, 2024

