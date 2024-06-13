Geri Halliwell makes SHOCK Horner surname decision in latest gig
Former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell-Horner has decided to drop the second part of her surname in an appearance for Dior.
Halliwell added 'Horner' to her surname in 2015 after she married current Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
This season, Horner's work leading Red Bull has been overshadowed by allegations regarding his conduct; the 50-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing.
In February, a female Red Bull employee's grievances regarding Horner's alleged inappropriate behaviour were dismissed. Since, the employee has been suspended on full pay and appealed the decision to clear Horner.
Geri Halliwell drops 'Horner' from name
Halliwell was seen by Horner's side at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the season opener and first race since the accusations became public.
Now, in a new video for Dior, the singer introduces herself as Geri Halliwell, without the Horner name.
"'C'est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell," she says, which in English means, "It's me, Geri, Geri Halliwell".
Halliwell has not spoken about the allegations surrounding her husband, who she married in Bedforshire in 2015.
The pair also have a son together, who was born in 2017, and Horner is the stepfather of Halliwell's son with former partner Sacha Gervasi.
