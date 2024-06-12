Angela Cullen finds her rhythm before MASSIVE race

close global

Angella Cullen has found her rhythm after making a significant move from Formula 1 to IndyCar.

The Kiwi worked with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for seven years before they parted ways in 2023.

She confirmed she would be moving on to new adventures in her life and career, including a solo paragliding flight after achieving four championships while alongside the Brit.

Hamilton insists the pair remain friends, and has praised Cullen for the energy she brings to her work, which she has since transferred across the pond.

Angela Cullen was seen alongside Lewis Hamilton most race weekends
Cullen now trains Marcus Armstrong

Cullen transfers Hamilton wisdom to IndyCar

Cullen now trains IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong who competes in the American series for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The physio has had a positive impact on Armstrong’s career, with his results steadily improving throughout the season, culminating in a third place and podium at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Ahead of the Road America event this weekend Armstrong qualified P3 in wet conditions looking to convert it into his first IndyCar win.

Before the rain hit session Cullen posted a montage of Armstrong and herself finding some rhythm as they headed to the Road America event with the caption, ‘we’ll be dancing’.

Armstrong has praised Cullen for the impact she has had on his career, bringing with her wisdom from her championship winning years with Lewis Hamilton.

“She has all the experience in the world. She’s seen championships won, she’s seen how it’s done by Mercedes and all of that,” Armstrong said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“So having her on board is a source of inspiration and guidance and motivation.”

“We’ve been working together not that long and I don’t even know how I managed races without her because she helps me to first off eliminate the distraction, because there’s so many distractions in this sport.

And our whole goal is performance driven. If it’s not delivering performance, then we’re not going to do it,” Armstrong added.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Angela Cullen IndyCar
