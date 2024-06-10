F1 star MOCKS media following shock links to team

Carlos Sainz has laughed off rumours linking him with several different teams, including Williams.

The Spaniard is set to be replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton in 2025, with the seven-time champion ditching his Mercedes outfit for Maranello.

It has meant that the 29-year-old has been left trying to impress potential suitors throughout the early part of 2024, with talks with several teams taking place.

Despite winning the Australian Grand Prix, and having a brilliant start to the 2024 season in general, Sainz's options seem to be running out, with Fernando Alonso extending his contract with Aston Martin and Sergio Perez being handed a contract extension by world champions Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz is looking for a new team for 2025

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Where will Sainz drive in 2025?

It means that, barring a straight swap with Hamilton to fill Mercedes' vacant seat, the Spaniard is likely going to have to take a step down and instead join an up-and-coming outfit.

Sainz has been linked with a shock move to Williams, as well as Audi, who will take over the Sauber team in 2026 and have already made a big-name driver signing.

Now, the Ferrari star has said that it is 'funny' the way the media have linked him with so many different seats, revealing that nothing is confirmed with his future beyond 2024 still up in the air.

“The only thing I can tell you is there is nothing locked in,” explained the Spaniard to media ahead of the Canadian GP weekend.

“I've seen reports in the media – and I don't know if it's in Spain – of people saying I've signed. But when you look at those things, it makes me laugh.

“I remember seeing reports three months ago that I had signed for Mercedes. Reports that I had signed for Red Bull.

“Now obviously those places are not going to happen, so it’s just funny that people say I’ve signed for Williams.

“It makes me laugh, knowing that sometimes this goes a bit unpunished in a way for some media reports.

“I can just tell you that obviously it concerns me that people can get away with that kind of stuff without [consequences] or anything like that.”

